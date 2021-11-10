Tour news: Ministry, Dave, Priya Ragu, Wednesday, Jay Electronica, more

MINISTRY

Ministry have added 13 dates to their spring 2022 tour with The Melvins & Corrosion Of Conformity. New stops include Columbus, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, New Haven, Portland (ME), Raleigh, Nashville, Asheville, New Orleans, Austin, Milwaukee, Kansas City and Oklahoma City. Head here for all dates.

BEACH HOUSE

Baltimore duo Beach House just announced new album Once Twice Melody (preorder on vinyl and cassette) and a 2022 tour to go with it.

DAVE

Dave has extended his North American tour, adding a third NYC show (May 3 @ Brooklyn Steel), and new dates in Philadelphia, Houston, Dallas, Denver, Seattle, and Vancouver. Tickets for these shows go on sale November 12 at 10 AM local and all dates are here.

WEEN

Having just wrapped up a West Coast tour, Dean and Gene have announced more Ween dates, including a three-night run at Port Chester, NY‘s Capitol Theatre.

PUP

PUP have announced a 2022 tour, including a Canadian run with Billy Talent and NOBRO, followed by more North American dates with support from Cloud Nothings, Pinkshift, and Sheer Mag, varying by date.

CATTLE DECAPITATION, CREEPING DEATH, MORE

San Diego death metal vets Cattle Decapitation have announced a tour in belated support of 2019's Death Atlas, punnily titled the "Death At Last" tour. Support comes from Pennsylvania deathcore purveyors The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Texas death metallers Creeping Death, and Long Island crossover thrashers Extinction A.D.

WEDNESDAY

North Carolina indie rock band Wednesday will be on the road promoting new album Twin Plagues starting Thursday (11/11) in Philly and from there head to NYC (Baby's All Right on 11/12), New Haven, Portland, Pandortsmouth, Boston, Winooski, Detroit, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Nashville. Many of the dates are will Horse Jumper of Love and They Are Gutting a Body of Water. Head here for all dates.

WINTER JAZZFEST 2022

NYC's Winter Jazzfest will be back in 2022, and the lineup features Angel Bat Dawid, Blake Mills & Pino Palladino, Terence Blanchard, Questlove, Marc Ribot, Alan Braufman, Ben LaMar Gay, Jaimie Branch, Madison McFerrin, Makaya McCraven, Dave Harrington, Red Baraat, and lots more.

JAY ELECTRONICA

Jay Electronica has upcoming dates, including NYC's Sony Hall on January 10 with Statik Selektah (rescheduled from this year). There are also dates in Chicago and Dallas this year and UK shows in 2022. Head here for dates.

DROPKICK MURPHYS

Dropkick Murphys have announced a 2022 tour which wraps up with their annual hometown St. Patrick's Day run in Boston.

JOSÉ GONZÁLEZ

Jose González will be back in North America in March for more shows, playing Seattle, Portland, Oakland, Los Angeles (Walt Disney Concert Hall on 3/15), San Diego, Tucson, Phoenix, Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Mexico City, Oklahoma City, Dallas, and Austin.

BEACH ROAD WEEKEND LINEUP ADDITIONS

Martha's Vineyard festival Beach Road Weekend happens August 26-28 and they've just announced additions to the lineup, including Emmylou Harris, Lucinda Williams, CAAMP, Guster, Clem Snide, The Collection, Crooked Coast and Neighbor. That's in addition to Beck, Wilco, The Avett Brothers, Khruangbin, Jason Isbell, and more. Check out the full lineup and more details here.

HOMESICK FESTIVAL (CEREMONY, MANNEQUIN PUSSY, MORE)

The 2022 Homesick Festival happens January 28 at The Glasshouse in Pomona, CA and January 29 at The UC Berkeley Theatre in Berkeley, CA. The fest was created and curated by Anthony Anzaldo of Ceremony. His band headlines, with with Mannequin Pussy, Special Interest, Death Bells, and The Umbrellas playing both shows. Dreamdecay, Death Bells, and Laughing Matter also play Pomona, while Gulch, Spellling, and Object of Affection play the Berkeley show.

HYD

Hyd, who co-created QT with A.G. Cook and SOPHIE, has released their debut EP of striking, experimental pop, and is playing a few shows supporting it.

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE

Killswitch Engage have rescheduled their tour with fellow metalcore vets August Burns Red and former KsE vocalist Howard Jones' band Light The Torch that was originally planned for 2020. It now goes down in winter 2022.

GREET DEATH / INFANT ISLAND

Greet Death have announced a 2022 tour with support from metallic screamo band Infant Island, which is a great double bill.