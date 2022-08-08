Tour news: Misfits, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Moonspell, Jeffrey Lewis, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

MISFITS ADD DALLAS SHOW WITH ALICE COOPER & THE DISTILLERS

Misfits are playing Riot Fest in Chicago next month, and they've just added another show to their 2022 schedule, right on time for Halloween: Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion on October 29 with Alice Cooper and The Distillers opening.

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD CANCEL EU/UK SHOWS, ADD BLACK MIDI TO NYC DATE

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have had to cancel the remaining dates of their UK / EU tour. "For the past decade or so I’ve dealt with Crohn’s Disease the best I can," says frontman Stu Taylor. "It’s a miracle we haven’t cancelled any shows in the past. But right now, my health is in really bad shape and I need to get home for some urgent treatment. I’ve always kept my struggles with Crohn’s private. I guess I didn’t want to be defined by it. And maybe I’m not defined by it, but I’m certainly dictated by it. It’s looming threat has shaped almost every major decision in my adult life. I think about it and plan for it and around it every day. I know a lot of people deal with chronic illnesses. I’m sorry. It fucking sucks. Sorry to everybody who bought tickets, to everyone who helped make the shows happen, our crew, our management and agents. We’ll reschedule the shows that can be rescheduled and there will be full refunds available for all the headline shows from your point of purchase on Monday. Being able to travel the world and play live music for people every night is such a privilege and I’m so grateful for the shows we were able to make happen in Ireland, Croatia and Czech Republic. Thanks for understanding and again, I’m SO sorry."

The band's North American tour kicks off September 30 with the Desert Daze festival and includes a big NYC show at Forest Hills Stadium on October 21. black midi was recently added to that bill, which also includes Leah Senior. All dates are here.

PUSSY RIOT

Pussy Riot have a few shows lined up this summer supporting their new mixtape, and they just added a NYC date.

DOWNWARD

Oklahoma's Downward recently hit the road in support of this year's very cool The Brass Tax EP, and have dates ahead in Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, Denver, Oklahoma City, and more.

JEFFREY LEWIS

Jeffrey Lewis is always playing shows, and is currently in the Pacific Northwest with shows in Chehalis, Anacortes, Bellingham, Tacoma, and Richland this week. He also plays the Meadowlark Fest in Hudson Valley on August 27-28, and lots more shows into the fall, including Brooklyn's The Broadway on October 27 with Ish Marquez and Them’s Good Eatin. Head here for all dates.

MOONSPELL

Portuguese gothic metal vets Moonspell will be celebrating 30 years together on a North American tour with Swallow the Sun and Witherfall. The tour kicks off at New York's Le Poisson Rouge on August 25, and includes stops in Baltimore, Orlando, Houston, Austin, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, Denver, Toronto, Montreal, Boston and more. All dates are here.