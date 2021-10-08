Tour news: Mitski, IDLES / Gustaf, Sylvan Esso, Annie Hart, Gina Schock (Go-Go’s), more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

MITSKI

Tickets for Mitski's 2022 tour went on sale today and promptly sold out. She's been adding a few additional shows in some cities, including DC, and Los Angeles. No second NYC show announced yet. Head here for all dates.

BJORK

Bjork has just announced she'll be bringing her gorgeous, elaborately staged show "Cornucopia" to the West Coast in early 2022, with three shows in Los Angeles and two in San Francisco.

BABY KEEM

Baby Keem has announced a tour supporting his new album The Melodic Blue, which came out recently on his cousin Kendrick Lamar's pgLang company (and features Kendrick on three tracks, plus Travis Scott on one). The tour goes down in November.

SYLVAN ESSO ANNOUNCE NC SHOWS W/ YO LA TENGO, INDIGO DE SOUZA, LITTLE BROTHER & MR TWIN SISTER

Sylvan Esso have announce a pair of special North Carolina shows happening at the Historic Durham Athletic Park. On May 20 they'll play with special guests Yo La Tengo and Indigo De Souza and on May 21 it's with Little Brother and Mr Twin Sister. Tickets and more details are here. Well before that, Sylvan Esso will be on tour starting October 26 in St Paul, MN, and wrapping up with two nights at NYC's Terminal 5 on November 15 & 16. All dates are here.

BUILT TO SPILL

Indie rock greats Built to Spill have just announced they've signed with Sub Pop worldwide and will release new music on the label “in 2022 and beyond.“ They've also announced new 2022 tour dates.

ANNIE HART (DATES WITH THE NATVRAL)

Annie Hart of Au Revoir Simone will be on tour with The Natvral (aka Kip Berman of Pains of Being Pure at Heart) in late fall, with dates in Kingston, Montreal, Toronto, Cleveland, Chicago, Ft. Wayne, Pittsburgh, NYC (TV Eye on 12/10) and DC. Head here for the full schedule.

GUSTAF ADD MORE DATES WITH IDLES

Brooklyn band Gustaf, who released their debut album last week, are currently on tour with IDLES. Originally just on dates through October 27, Gustaf have now been added to the remainder of the IDLES tour, which includes dates in Pioneertown, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland and Seattle. The tour hits NYC next week for shows at Terminal 5 on 10/15 and 10/16. All dates are here.

DINOSAUR JR

Dinosaur Jr postponed their 2021 West Coast tour due to Covid, and they've now announced the rescheduled dates. Shows start February 3 in Pioneertown and wrap up February 26 in Denver, and include two nights at L.A.'s The Fonda on 2/19 & 2/20.

GINA SCHOCK (GO-GO'S) BOOK TOUR

Go-Go's drummer Gina Shock is about to release her first photo book, Made In Hollywood: All Access with the Go-Go’s, on October 26 which "features intimate and personal photographs and memorabilia collected over the course of her 40-year career." To promote it she'll be going going on a book tour which includes in-person and virtual events, including stops in Los Angeles at Mr Musichead on 11/6, NYC at Rizzoli Bookstore on 11/16 and more. There's also an event at Cleveland's Rock And Roll Hall of Fame on 10/29 with Kathy Valentine and Belinda Carlisle ahead of The Go-Go's induction into the Rock Hall. All dates are here.

THE MISSION UK / THE CHAMELEONS / THEATRE OF HATE

It's gothy '80s post-punk triple threat of a tour happening in fall 2022, featuring the Mission UK's first US shows in nearly a decade, and a reunion of The Chameleons' Mark Burgess and Reg Smithies.

CIRCLE JERKS / 7SECONDS / NEGATIVE APPROACH

Circle Jerks are on their 40th anniversary tour now, and the 2022 leg, which is with 7Seconds and Negative Approach, just got a second NYC show added.

DAVID CROSS

David Cross isn't touring at the moment but he does have a lot of upcoming shows in his hometown of Brooklyn, including taping a new stand-up special titled “I'm From the Future“ at The Bell House

"NIGHT OF FIRE" L.A. / NYC SHOWS (ARCA, KERO KERO BONITO, MORE)

Arca just revealed that she has a new album, KICK ii, on the way, and while she hasn't announced a tour supporting it, she does have two shows coming up right around its release in December. They're part of "Night of Fire" from Andy Morin of Death Grip's A2B2, which was originally held as a livestream fest in November of 2020 and is now returning with its inaugural in person events. They happen in NYC (December 9 at Knockdown Center) and Los Angeles (December 3 at Catch One) and along with Arca, both feature a very stacked bill of an Andy Morin solo set, Kero Kero Bonito, Eartheater, Subculture Party, and special guests. More details here.

BILL CALLAHAN

Bill Callahan has announced a new NYC show this fall. It happens on November 8 at Le Poisson Rouge, and he'll be performing in the round. His only other show at the moment is at the 2022 Big Ears festival.