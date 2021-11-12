Tour news: MØ, Ezra Furman, ADULT., L.A. Witch, The Cactus Blossoms, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

MØ

Danish pop singer MØ will release her third album, Motordrome (ft. production from Ariel Rechtshaid, Jam City, S.G. Lewis, and more), on January 28 via Columbia, and she'll support it with an international tour. All dates (including NYC's Webster Hall on April 14) here. Two new songs from the album below.

ADULT.

Detroit duo ADULT. have a couple dates on the horizon: They'll DJ at Rubycon Records in L.A. on November 20 as part of the Restless Nites series, and they're playing the Overlook New Year's Eve party at St. Paul's Historic Concord Exchange, along with Mike Servito, Pixel Grip, and lots more.

EZRA FURMAN

Ezra Furman has announced a 2022 tour that kicks off in Rochester, NY with further stops in Columbus, Nashville, Atlanta, Los Angeles (Teragram Ballroom on 5/19), Seattle, Vancouver, Boise, Minneapolis, Chicago and more. All dates are here.

TEARS FOR FEARS / GARBAGE

Tears for Fears will release their first new album in nearly two decades in February and have just announced their first tour in five years, which will be with Garbage.

THE CACTUS BLOSSOMS

Minneapolis duo The Cactus Blossoms -- brothers Page Burkum and Jack Torrey -- will bring their Everly-esque harmonies on tour starting November 17 in Chicago and dates include Kansas City, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Iowa City, Omaha, and more. All dates are here.

L.A. WITCH (DATES WITH BLACK ANGELES, ALL THEM WITCHES)

Los Angeles garage-psych band L.A. Witch are on a West Coast tour with Black Angels now, including a L.A. show on 11/15 at Fonda Theater. They'll also be joining up with All Them Witches for a hexxing double bill that includes East Coast dates in Baltimore, Philly, Brooklyn (Warsaw on 12/7) Boston, Montreal and more. Head here for all dates.

NHC (DAVE NAVARRO, TAYLOR HAWKINS, & CHRIS CHANEY)

Supergroup power trio NHC -- Dave Navarro (Jane's Addiction), Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) and Chris Chaney (Jane's Addiction) -- just announced they'd completed work on their debut album which will be out next year. Folks in Los Angeles will can get an early look when the band play the Troubadour on November 23.

DESERTFEST NYC 2022

Multi-city stoner/doom/psych metal festival Desertfest has announced its return to NYC in 2022. It happens on May 13-15 at Knockdown Center, with a pre-party the day before on May 12 at Saint Vitus Bar. The lineup is killer.

TREEFORT MUSIC FEST 2022 LINEUP

Boise's Treefort Music Fest will be back in 2022, happening March 23-27. The first wave lineup has been announced.