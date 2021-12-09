Tour news: Modest Mouse, D Smoke, Mannequin Pussy, Marina / Pussy Riot, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

D SMOKE

Rapper D Smoke will be on the "War & Wonders Tour" in 2022, including stops in Austin, Denver, Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, Oakland, L.A. (The Roxy on 1/28), Chicago, Detroit, NYC (Gramercy Theatre on 2/6), and more. Head here for all dates.

PUSSY RIOT / MARINA

Pussy Riot (which as far as we can tell -- in this context -- is basically now the musical project of Pussy Riot founding member Nadya Tolokonnikova, whose music ranges from electropop to trap metal) will be on tour with Marina in late winter 2022, with stops in NYC (Terminal 5 on February 26), Atlanta, Nashville, Houston, Austin and Dallas, with the tour wrapping up at Inglewood, CA's YouTube Theater on March 9. All dates are here. Pussy Riot also have a new song with Boys Noize, "Rage," out now and you can listen here:

KISHI BASHI

Kishi Bashi will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of his debut studio LP 151a on tour in March and April, with stops including NYC's Irving Plaza on 3/24. All dates are here.

MANNEQUIN PUSSY

Mannequin Pussy will be on tour in February, including stops in Richmond, Gainesville, Miami, Louisville, Columbus and more. The tour also includes Screaming Females' Garden Party at NJ's White Eagle Hall on 2/12. Head here for all dates.

JOHN LEGEND VEGAS RESIDENCY

Everybody's doing it, Vegas residencies, and that includes John Legend, who just announced a 24-show "Love in Las Vegas" residency which kicks off April 22 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Details and tickets are here.

MODEST MOUSE

Modest Mouse have expanded their 2022 tour with more shows in April, including stops in Baltimore, Charlottesville, Knoxville, Charleston, Atlanta and Tulsa. Head here for their full schedule.

ROME STREETZ

Brooklyn rapper Rome Streetz had a huge 2021, with the release of Death & the Magician (with DJ Muggs), Genesis 1:27 (with ANKHLEJOHN), Razor's Edge (with Futurewave), and Coupe De Grace (with Ransom), and now he's gearing up for a hometown show on January 25 at Baby's All Right with Sha Hef, Def Soulja, ReadyRockDee, and H0BX & Eddie Kane. Tickets are on sale.

MINT FIELD

Mexico City dreampop band Mint Field didn't get to tour for last year's terrific Sentimiento Mundial, but they finally will in 2022. They've just announced a March tour around SXSW that doesn't make it to the East Coast, but does include stop in Portland, San Francisco, L.A. (Zebulon on 3/12), Denver, Boise and more. All dates, which are with New Candys, are here.

HOT WATER MUSIC OPENERS (STRIKE ANYWHERE, BE WELL, AVAIL’S TIM BARRY & MORE)

Hot Water Music have added a slew of great openers to their upcoming tour.

THE ENGLISH BEAT

Ska and pop greats The English Beat are back on the road, with dates in December, January and a just-announced spring 2022 tour.

DEL AMITRI

Scottish band Del Amitri, who released their first album in two decades this year, are embarking on their first North American tour in 25 years.

OSHEAGA FEST

After being forced to cancel for two years in a row because of COVID, Montreal fest Osheaga will return in July, and the headliners have now been announced.

WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE

Welcome to Rockville returns to the Daytona International Speedway May 19-22, and in addition to previously announced headliners KISS, Korn, Guns N' Roses, and Foo Fighters, the lineup also includes Megadeth, Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction, Rise Against, Black Label Society, Clutch, Down, Ministry, Jerry Cantrell, Baroness, Poppy, In Flames, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, Alexisonfire, The Hu, Spiritbox, The Chats, Oxymorrons, Don Broco, Stick To Your Guns, Sick Of It All, Agnostic Front, Poorstacy, Radkey, and more.

SQUID

UK art punks Squid will be back in North America next year.

HIATUS KAIYOTE

Australian soul/funk/psych band Hiatus Kaiyote returned this year with their new album (and first for Brainfeeder), Mood Valiant, and it's been cracking some year-end lists. They're planning to play a few US shows in 2022 supporting it.

WAKING WINDOWS

After two years off due to the pandemic, Winooski, VT festival Waking Windows will finally be back with its 10th edition in 2022, happening May 13-15. The initial lineup includes Japanese Breakfast, Dinosaur Jr, Dry Cleaning, Kikagaku Moyo, Vagabon, and more.

JOHN MULANEY

John Mulaney has added new shows in a few cities for his 2022 ’From Scratch” dates, including shows at Madison Square Garden and Red Rocks.

UNCLE ACID & THE DEADBEATS

Before Uncle Acid open Ghost's Europe tour, they'll do a headlining North American run.

KING HANNAH

UK band King Hannah release their debut album I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me in February and will be in the U.S. in March for SXSW. Before they head to Austin, they'll stop in NYC for a BrooklynVegan-presented show.

STREETLIGHT MANIFESTO

Ska-punk lifers Streetlight Manifesto will ring in the new year in Brooklyn with a show at Warsaw on December 31. They're also finishing up a run with Catbite and Thick. See all dates here.