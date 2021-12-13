Tour news: Mom Jeans, SOAD/Korn, Fuzz (Ty Segall), Don McLean, more

SYSTEM OF A DOWN, KORN, HELMET AND RUSSIAN CIRCLES

System of a Down, Korn, Helmet and Russian Circles rescheduled their Los Angeles shows for February 4 & 5 at Banc of California Stadium, and now they've added a couple more dates: Phoenix's Footprint Center on 1/31 and San Diego's Viejas Arena on 2/1. Tickets for the new dates go on sale 12/17 at 10 AM local time.

MOM JEANS

Mom Jeans have rescheduled their East Coast shows that were cancelled by Covid and will now happen in February: NJ's Asbury Lanes on 2/17, Brooklyn's Warsaw on 2/18 and Philly's Union Transfer on 2/19. All are sold out. Openers originally included Origami Angel, Save Face, and Pool Kids, but show are now "special guests TBA." The Baltimore show could not be rescheduled, unfortunately.

TAME IMPALA

Tame Impala will be on tour in North America in the spring, and they've added a second chance to see them in NYC.

FUZZ (TY SEGALL)

Fuzz, the trio of Ty Segall, Charles Moothart and Chad Ubovich, have canceled the remainder of their 2021 dates due to illness. "Unfortunately, the rest of the Fuzz tour will not happen due to one of the members of the band still being sick with pneumonia," the band write. "Even though it is not covid, performing during a pandemic is too big of a risk, and the health and safety of all involved are too important. SF is being postponed, new dates will be announced soon. Felton and Big Sur are canceled. Contact your local venue for more information." Fuzz have more tour dates starting in April.

NOTHING,NOWHERE

Emo-rap artist nothing,nowhere will be on tour in 2022 with POORSTACY, carolesdaughter, guccihighwaters, and Snarls. Dates kick off at Asbury Park, NJ's Stone Pony on April 21 and wrap up at NYC's Irving Plaza on May 27. The L.A. date is at The Belasco on May 8. All dates are listed here.

DON MCLEAN - AMERICAN PIE 50TH ANNIVERSARY

Don McLean will celebrate the 50th anniversary of American Pie, both the album and the classic eight-minute title track, on a 2022 tour. "After spending the past 18 months at home, I am thrilled to be getting back on the road with my band,” McLean said in a statement. “2022 marks the 50th anniversary from when 'American Pie' landed at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart and we will be celebrating on tour all year long. We will be performing all the songs from the American Pie album, plus many of the other hits that fans will be expecting to hear.” Stops include NYC's Town Hall on June 4 -- head here for all dates.

JAMES MCMURTRY

James McMurtry will support The Horses and The Hounds, his first album in seven years, with a 2022 tour.

JEFFREY LEWIS BROOKLYN RESIDENCY

Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage are doing a December residency at Our Wicked Lady in Brooklyn on Tuesdays. It's on the rooftop, which is enclosed and heated. The 12/14 show is with Phoebe Kreutz, and Michael Karson; the 12/21 show is with Emily Frembgen and Alex Orange Drink; and the 12/28 show is with Katy Pinke and Joanna Sternberg. Tickets are on sale.

FLOGGING MOLLY

Celtic punk greats Flogging Molly have announced a spring tour leading up to their sold-out Salty Dog Cruise. Dates happen in March and include their annual St. Patrick's Day show, which this year happens at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium (3/17).

AVAIL OPENING FOR HOT WATER MUSIC

AVAIL, whose 1992 debut is now on streaming services, have announced three shows with Hot Water Music happening in Carrboro, NC; Atlanta, GA; and St. Petersberg, FL in February. Tim Barry is also opening four of Hot Water Music's previously announced tour dates on his own.

HEART ATTACK MAN

Cleveland punks Heart Attack Man released the Thoughtz & Prayerz EP earlier this fall, and have just announced a 2022 tour in support of it with Covey, Arm’s Length, and Blood Root.

LDB FEST LINEUP

The always-amazing Louisville hardcore fest LDB Fest (which, even if you didn't attend, was the source of some of the best live videos making the rounds once all concerts were cancelled during lockdown) will return in 2022 on March 11 & 12, and the lineup includes Drain, Mindforce, Undeath, Vatican, Year of the Knife, Koyo, Incendiary, God's Hate, Age of Apocalypse, and more.