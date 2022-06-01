Tour news: Monolord, Flasher, OM / Zombi, Undeath / Sanguisugabogg, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

OM & ZOMBI

Doom greats OM will be on tour with Zombi starting September 8 in Oklahoma City, with subsequent dates in Omaha, Chicago, Minneapolis, Winnipeg, Calgary, Vancouver, Portland, Berkeley, L.A., Vegas, Albuquerque and more. Head here for all dates.

attachment-om-tour-poster loading...

PORNO FOR PYROS

Are Porno for Pyros making a comeback? They keep adding more shows.

MIDLAKE

Midlake's 2022 tour resumes on Sunday (6/5) in Santa Fe, and hits Phoenix, Joshua Tree, L.A., Sonoma's Huichica Fest, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, SLC and Denver. They were great in NYC a few weeks back, go see 'em -- all dates are here. You can also watch their new video for "Exile" from this year's For the Sake of Bethel Woods:

UNDEATH / SANGUISUGABOGG / NO/MAS / VOMIT FORTH / VOLCANO

Rising death metal bands Undeath and Sanguisugabogg are hitting the road in August with grinders No/Mas on all dates, plus select shows with fellow death metallers Vomit Forth and Sanguisugabogg-related hardcore band Volcano. Stops include Cincinnati, Nashville, El Paso, SLC, Las Vegas for Psycho Las Vegas, and more.

THE 1975

After teasing their return with posters in London, The 1975 have confirmed their fifth album, and "marked July 7th as a significant date for the band in advance of [the album]," according to a new press release. They've also announced that they'll make their live comeback as headliners of Japan's Summer Sonic 2022.

GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR

Godspeed You! Black Emperor wrapped up their spring tour not too long ago, and have now announced more dates happening this fall.

ALGERNON CADWALLADER

Algernon Cadwallader and their 2008 debut LP Some Kind of Cadwallader were crucial in the development of what became known as the "emo revival," but they released just one more LP (2011's Parrot Flies) and then broke up in 2012, just as that whole movement was gaining steam. But now, after a decade of silence, Algernon Cadwallader have announced a reunion tour.

MUSE

Bombastic trio Muse have announced a tour of more intimate venues than the arenas they usually play.

PANIC! AT THE DISCO

Panic! at the Disco have announced their seventh album and an arena tour with support from MARINA and Beach Bunny, varying by date.

MONOLORD / DORTHIA COTTRELL OF WINDHAND

Sweden's Monolord will be on tour this summer with Windhand's Dorthia Cottrell. Dates kick off with Psycho Las Vegas and from there head to NYC (TV Eye on 8/24), Baltimore, Raleigh, Atlanta, Chicago, Louisville and more.

attachment-monolord-tour loading...

THE HEAVY HEAVY

Brighton, UK duo The Heavy Heavy have signed to ATO, are releasing an expanded edition of their Life and Life Only EP, and have announced their first US shows.

FLASHER

Flasher will be on tour in support of their upcoming album Love is Yours in just a couple weeks (including a Brooklyn show at Baby's All Right on June 18). They've just announced more dates for August and September, including New Orleans, Austin, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Seattle and more. All dates are here.

TINARIWEN

Tuareg group Tinariwen will be on tour in North America in September and October.

LA LUZ

La Luz have West Coast dates this month, and will hit the rest of the country in late summer.

ULTRA DELUXE

Punky, dancy band Ultra Deluxe will be on tour in late summer, including September shows with California Cousins. Stop include New Brunswick, Atlanta, Knoxville, Pittsburgh, Philly, Boston and more.

attachment-ultra-deluxe loading...

TEENAGE HALLOWEEN

Asbury Park indie-punks Teenage Halloween have been keeping busy playing shows this year following the release of their split EP with The Homeless Gospel Choir in January, and they've now announced a run of summer dates with Elf Power, Junior Retreat, Nana Grizol, Harmony Woods, and more.

SAETIA

Screamo legends Saetia have added a fourth NYC show to their long-awaited reunion run.

ACT LIKE YOU KNOW FEST

Act Like You Know Fest is a hardcore fest going down in Oklahoma from November 18-20, which is a benefit for Oklahomans for equality, and the lineup includes Scowl, Gridiron, Anxious, End It, Spy, Foreign Hands, Broken Vow, Spaced, Chemical Fix, Last Gasp, Rejection Pact, Sentenced 2 Die, Snuffed, Squint, Terminal Nation, and more. Full lineup and tickets here.

attachment-act-like-you-know loading...

COLD WAVES FEST (CHICAGO, NYC, LA)

Industrial fest Cold Waves is holding events in Chicago, NYC and L.A. in September with Front 242, The Revolting Corpses (aka Revolting Cocks), Portion Control, Kite and more.

OF MONTREAL

Indiepop vets of Montreal have announced their 18th album and a tour to go with it.

ETHEL CAIN

After playing a few intimate release shows in May, Ethel Cain heads out on a full tour next month and has added a third NYC show.

MARIEL BUCKLEY

Canadian singer/songwriter Mariel Buckley has announced that she'll follow 2018's Driving in the Dark with her sophomore album, Everywhere I Used to Be, on August 12 and will tour for it too.

VANDOLIERS (TOURING WITH OLD 97'S)

Texas country punks Vandoliers have announced their fourth album, The Vandoliers, due August 12 and will be touring with Old 97's.