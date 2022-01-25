Tour news: Motion City Soundtrack, Genesis Owusu, The Weather Station, Wayfarer, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

MOTION CITY SOUNDTRACK

"We are so excited to announce that our postponed tour is now officially re-scheduled," Motion City Soundtrack write of their celebration of Commit This to Memory. Dates, which are with All Get Out, start June 7 in Chicago and run through July 23 in Minneapolis. The NYC stop happens June 19 at Terminal 5 and the L.A. show is at the Belasco on July 9. Head here for all dates.

BOB DYLAN

Bob will be on tour this spring.

THE WEATHER STATION (POSTPONE SHOWS)

The Weather Station's 'Ignorance' tour was set to start Tuesday in Boston but with Covid cases high, that show, as well as NYC, Philly, DC, Carrboro and Asheville are being postponed. Shows in Atlanta, Nashville, Oxford, Dallas and Austin have been canceled. New dates will be announced soon. "It is what it is," Tamara Lindeman writes. "Love and safety to all."

THE WAR ON DRUGS

The War on Drugs began their North American tour last week, but they've now been forced to postpone a pair of shows, tonight in Nashville (1/24) and Tuesday night in Atlanta (1/25), after a member of their touring party tested positive for Covid.

BRIGHT EYES

Bright Eyes will be out on the road in March and April, and they've added a few new dates to their itinerary, including one in the NYC area.

PLAGUE YEARS / SOMNURI

Detroit death-thrash band Plague Years will be on tour with Brooklyn sludge combo Somnuri for a March tour. Stops include Chicago, Denver, Oakland, Houston, San Antonio, New Orleans, Phill, NYC (The Kingsland on 3/24) and more. All dates are here:

GULLY BOYS

Minneapolis indie-punks Gully Boys will be out with Mannequin Pussy soon, and after those shows they will be playing more dates in late February and March, including a Brooklyn show on 3/1 at Elsewhere Zone One with Dazey and the Scouts and Model/Actriz. All dates are here.

WAYFARER

Denver's Wayfarer will be on the Death Rides West tour beginning April 1. "After a couple dormant years, we look forward to returning to the road, and to some places we have not been in several years," says guitarist/vocalist Shane McCarthy. "We finally kick off the tour cycle for A Romance With Violence on the west coast, and truly cannot wait to bring that material to life in so many great cities." Dates include a Los Angeles stop at The Resident on April 7, and before the run begins they also have a rescheduled Brooklyn show at Saint Vitus Bar on March 5. Head here for all dates

GENESIS OWUSU (TOUR POSTPONED)

"Very unfortunately but probably not to anyone's surprise, we've decided to postpone the US tour," Genesis Owosu writes. The tour, which will be Owusu's first in the US, will now happen in March and April and venues in Chicago and Minneapolis have changed. The new L.A. show is at The Roxy on March 21 while the new NYC date is at Bowery Ballroom on April 2. All dates are here.

FULL OF HELL BROOKLYN OPENERS

Full of Hell are playing a headline show at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on March 22 after their tour with Converge, and at the show they'll be playing select songs from Rudiments, Roots, Trumpeting Ecstasy, and more. They recently announced that Chepang, Jarhead Fertilizer and No/Más will open the show. Tickets are still available.

TED LEO / MARISSA PATERNOSTER SHOWS POSTPONED

Ted Leo and Marissa Paternoster had NYC and Philly shows scheduled for February, which will now happen in April: Queens club TV Eye on 4/2 with Tami Hart, and Philly's World Cafe Live on 4/3.

attachment-ted-marissa loading...

LEE FIELDS

Soul great Lee Fields, who is working on his first album for Daptone, will be on tour later this year.

BAD BUNNY

Bad Bunny has announced his first stadium tour for 2022, following his ”El Último Tour del Mundo," including NYC and L.A. shows with Diplo.