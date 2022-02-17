Tour news: Mötley Crüe & Def Leppard, Eels, Colin Hay, Lee Ranaldo, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

MÖTLEY CRÜE / DEF LEPPARD / POISON / JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS

'80s rawk powerhouses Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts are heading out on "The Stadium Tour," and they've added a few shows to the run, including Toronto, Indianapolis, Vancouver, Edmonton, and Las Vegas. The tour hits NYC on June 24 at Citi Field. Head here for all dates.

EELS POSTPONE TOUR

Maybe they jinxed it by calling it the "Hurricane Lockdown Tour," but Eels have announced they're postponing their North American tour to 2023. E writes: "We’re sure you’re getting tired of seeing announcements like this. When we planned our 2022 tour 7 months ago we hoped we would be in a more ideal place to carry it out by now. Hopefully things are improving but unfortunately, because of the current state of the pandemic and travel & local restrictions, we’re not quite at a point where we can pull off a tour. Our spring ’22 tour of Europe and the U.S. will have to be postponed to spring ’23. We’d come sooner but the rest of this year has been reserved by artists who previously had to cancel. We’re extremely disappointed we won’t get to see you this year, it was going to be doubly rocktastic after not being able to tour in 2020, so we will rock you triply in 2023." The new NYC show happens June 27, 2023 at Webster Hall. Head here for all dates.

THE CHISEL

UK punks The Chisel (not to be confused with Ted Leo's old band Chisel) released one of 2021's most beloved Oi!-inspired records with Retaliation, and now they've announced their first-ever US tour.

LEON BRIDGES / LITTLE DRAGON

Leon Bridges has just announced "The Boundless Tour," which will have him out with Little Dragon this summer. Dates start in Las Vegas on July 29 and wrap up in Santa Barbara on September 8, with stops in Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, DC, Philly, Boston, NYC, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Berkeley, and more.

COLIN HAY

Former Men at Work frontman Colin Hay will release new album Now and the Evermore on March 18, and that day is also when his North American tour starts in Fort Collins, CO. Stops include Minneapolis, Chicago, Pittsburgh, DC, Boston, NYC (City Winery on April 12 & April 13). All dates are here and watch the video for Colin's new single "Love is Everywhere" here:

STARS

Canadian indie vets Stars have announced From Capelton Hill, their ninth album and first in five years, along with West Coast tour dates.

STROMAE

Belgian star Stromae recently revealed that he'd be coming to the US to play Coachella, and now he's announced that he'll be back on our shores in the fall for a North American tour that hits NYC, San Francisco, Boston, DC, Vancouver, Montreal, Toronto, and Quebec City.

BOILER ROOM NYC (BADBADNOTGOOD, AKAI SOLO, BOY HARSHER, MORE)

Boiler Room is throwing a huge event at NYC's Avant Gardner on July 16. They're taking over the whole space, including Brooklyn Mirage, and have announced the initial lineup, which includes Akai Solo, Anonymous Club, Badbadnotgood, Bktherula, Bladee, Boston Chery, Boy Harsher, cry$cross, Denis Sulta, Galcher Lustwerk, Kat Offliné, Luci, Musclecars, Navy Blue, and Uniqu3. They're also promising "huge special guests" -- tickets go on sale February 22 at 10 AM EST.

LEE RANALDO / JEFF PARKER

Sonic Youth's Lee Ranaldo is teaming up with jazz guitarist and American Anthem Records artist Jeff Parker for a duo show at NYC's Le Poisson Rouge on May 22. That's the only date for Lee, but Jeff will be touring with Steve Gunn this spring.