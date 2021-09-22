Tour news: MSTRKRFT, Destroy Boys, Choir Boy, Fearing, Jarhead Fertilizer, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

CHOIR BOY

Darkwave artist Choir Boy will be on tour next spring with Riki, including shows in Denver, Chicago, Detroit, Montreal, Boston, Brooklyn (Music Hall of Williamsburg on 3/26), Philly, New Orleans, Austin, San Francisco, Vancouver, Seattle and more. Head here for all dates.

PARQUET COURTS

With a new album out next month, Parquet Courts have announced a major 2022 North American tour, that has them out from late February through April, including shows in Atlanta, Nashville, Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, NYC, DC, Philly, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, Oakland, Los Angeles, and more. The first leg of the tour is with Mdou Moctar, with Hailu Mergia joining them for a few dates as well.

MSTRKRFT

MSTRKRFT, aka the electronic duo of Jesse F. Keeler (Death from Above 1979) and Al-P (Alex Puodziukas), will be hitting both coasts in early 2022, playing L.A.'s 1720 on January 12 and Brooklyn's Elsewhere on February 19. More date may be still to come.

ALT-J / PORTUGAL. THE MAN

alt-J have announced a 2022 arena/amphitheater tour with Portugal. The Man, and that tour has additional support from Sir Chloe on the first leg and Cherry Glazerr on the second.

TEYANA TAYLOR

Teyana Taylor said last year that she'd be "retiring this chatper of [her] story," and now she has announced a farewell tour called "The Last Rose Petal."

BLACK MIDI

black midi played Pitchfork Festival in Chicago earlier this month, but their North American tour supporting their sophomore album Cavalcade begins in earnest on October 4 in San Francisco, and includes an NYC show on October 19 at Webster Hall. That's now sold out, so they've added a second NYC date.

JARHEAD FERTILIZER

Maryland deathgrinders Jarhead Fertilizer (members of Full of Hell) have some upcoming shows in support of their debut LP Product of My Environment, which came out earlier this year on Closed Casket Activities. They're playing Philly with Genocide Pact on Saturday (9/25), the stacked Peace Simulation Midwest Pop-Up Showase in Chicago, and NYC's Saint Vitus on October 2 with Philly queercore grinders The HIRS Collective and Bandit.

WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM / FULL OF HELL / UADA

Olympia black metallers Wolves In The Throne Room have announced a headlining 2022 tour in support of their new album Primordial Arcana, and it's a stacked bill all around with their Relapse labelmates Full of Hell (who have an anticipated LP on the way) and fellow PacNW black metal band Uada.

HATRED SURGE

As recently mentioned, Houston grindcore trio Hatred Surge (past, present, and future members of Power Trip, Iron Age, Mammoth Grinder, Trap Them, Insect Warfare, and more) are playing a rare reunion show at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on February 12. That show quickly sold out, but now they've added a second one.

FEARING

Oakland gothy post-punk band Fearing, which includes members of All Teeth, Creative Adult and Expire and Oblivion, released Shadow last year and are currently on an East Coast tour, hitting Somerville on 9/23, Brooklyn's Union Pool on 9/25 (with Russian Baths and The Infinity Ring), Philly on 9/26 and Holyoke, MA on 9/28. They'll also play Oakland on Halloween, and are part of Los Angeles' Substance fest in November and will also play San Francisco and San Diego before the year's out. Head here for all dates and listen to Shadow here:

BRIC JAZZFEST LINEUP ADDITIONS

The 2021 edition of BRIC JazzFest runs October 21-23 at BRIC House, and they've just added a bunch more artists to the lineup, including Nick Hakim, Fred Wesley & The New JBs, Adam O'Farrill and Adi Meyerson. Already announced artists include Sun Ra Arkestra, Madison McFerrin, and Hailu Mergia. Head here for more details.

DESTROY BOYS

Sacramento punks Destroy Boys have announced a fall headline tour that has them out in November and December. They'll hit San Diego, Austin, Nashville, DC, New Haven, Brooklyn (Market Hotel on 12/03), Boston, Detroit, Chicago, and more. All dates are here.

GEESE

Brooklyn band Geese, who will release their debut album next month, have announced their their first North American tour, which starts March 11 in Philadelphia and hits DC, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, Columbus, Toronto and Montreal before wrapping up in NYC.

PIG DESTROYER

Grindcore greats Pig Destroyer recently returned to the stage at Psycho Las Vegas, and they've got more shows on the horizon. They're playing Prowler In The Yard in full for its 20th anniversary at Philly's Decibel Metal & Beer Fest this weekend (9/25-9/26), UK fest Damnation in November, and Czech Republic fest Obscene Extreme in 2022, and they've also just announced a headlining NYC show.