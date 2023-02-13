Tour news: My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult / ADULT., Devotchka, moe, Zopa (Michael Imperioli), more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

MY LIFE WITH THE THRILL KILL KULT / ADULT.

Groovie Mann and Buzz McCoy will take My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult on tour this spring surrounding their appearance at Vegas' Sick New World Festival, and will take ADULT. and Kanga with them. This is a West Coast / Southwest tour, hitting Albuquerque, Houston, Austin, Denver, Salt Lake City, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, San Diego and more. Head here for all dates.

PANCHIKO

Also touring around Sick New World are UK group Panchiko, who are gearing up to release their first album in 20 years.

EMPEROR

Norwegian black metal legends Emperor played their first US show since 2007 at 2022's Psycho Las Vegas, and now they've announced more US dates. The "Anthems to the Welkin at Dusk" tour, their first in the US in 15 years, happens in June and early July, and while Psycho Las Vegas isn't happening in 2023, the fest is presenting the shows.

GHOST / AMON AMARTH

Ghost have announced another North American tour in support of 2022's Impera, dubbed the RE-IMPERATOUR, and they'll be joined by their Swedish metal forebears Amon Amarth.

THE MOLDY PEACHES

Kimya Dawson and Adam Green have announced the first Moldy Peaches US headlining show in 20 years.

MOE.

Jam band vets moe. have announced more North American dates, including a three-night run at NYC's Brooklyn Bowl on May 18-20, Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre and more. Head here for all dates.

GARBAGE / NOEL GALLAGHER'S HIGH FLYING BIRDS / METRIC

It's another '90s alt-rock double header with Garbage and Oasis co-leader Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds going on a co-headlining North American tour this summer. And making it an even stronger bill, Metric will be opening.

TINA FEY / AMY POEHLER

Best buds and former SNL Weekend Update co-anchors Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will be on the road together this spring for the Restless Leg Tour. It's their first-ever tour together, and will "see the duo celebrate their thirty years of friendship with an evening of jokes, iconic stories and conversational entertainment."

THE LEMON TWIGS

The Lemon Twigs just announced a new album (their first for Captured Tracks) and will be on tour this spring.

ZOPA (MICHAEL IMPERIOLI)

Former Sopranos star, podcaster and music fan Michael Imperioli has a couple shows this week with his band Zopa at Baby's All Right on February 15 with Hennessy (sold out) and February 17 with Stella Rose and Sunflower Bean DJs (tickets).

U2 VEGAS RESIDENCY

Last night U2 announced a new Las Vegas residency in a Super Bowl LVII commercial. U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At The Sphere will launch a high-tech new venue, MSG Sphere at The Venetian, in the fall, with exact dates and ticket details TBA.

NEIL YOUNG

Neil Young has been vocal about not being in a hurry to return to playing live since the pandemic, but he's making baby steps back to the stage with two performances in Los Angeles in April.

CURSIVE

Cursive have announced more dates of their tour celebrating their 2000 album, Domestica. Dates kick off April 21 in Fort Collins, CO and include shows in Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Austin, Madison, and more before wrapping things up in Chicago on May 19.

BRIGHT EYES

In the middle of their tour, Cursive will open for old friends Bright Eyes in Tulsa on May 14. That's part of a short run of Bright Eyes dates.

DEVOTCHKA / BRIAN LOPEZ (CALEXICO)

DeVotchka are on tour this week on the West Coast and Southwest, and along for the ride is Calexico's Brian Lopez. Dates include Los Angeles, Solana Beach Pioneertown, Phoenix and Santa Fe.

THE ALARM

The Alarm announced a new album today and a two-day "Gathering NYC" concert fan event.