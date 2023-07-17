Tour news: My Morning Jacket, Gunna, alt-J, Fred Armisen, Exciter, Lee Fields, Fran Lebowitz, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

ALT-J

alt-J have announced more An Awesome Wave anniversary shows for the fall. Stops include Austin, Houston, New Orleans, Chicago, Toronto, Nashville, Seattle and more.

MY MORNING JACKET

My Morning Jacket have added two Philadelphia shows to their fall tour with Madi Diaz at The Met on October 27 & 28. The tour also includes three NYC shows at Beacon Theatre on October 19-21. All dates are here.

FRED ARMISEN / ANNIE HART / DEF RAIN

Fred Armisen is doing more of his "Comedy for Musicians but Everyone is Welcome" shows in August. These dates are on the West Coast and Southwest and include support from Annie Hart and Def Rain.

NEIL RUBENSTEIN

Speaking of music scene adjacent comedians (not to mention a comedian who recently played Adjacent), Long Island's Neil Rubenstein (maybe you caught him when he just toured opening for Motion City Soundtrack) has announced a ton of dates happening from now through the end of September.

EXCITER

Canadian speed metal vets Exciter will be celebrating 40 years of Heavy Metal Maniac on tour this fall. Dates including Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on October 21 with Tower.

LEE FIELDS

Soul great Lee Fields is on tour this summer and into the fall and has just added a NYC-area show at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on October 6. He's also got fall dates in Durham and Philly.

CUT WORMS

Cut Worms releases his self-titled third album this week and is currently in the midst of a Brooklyn residency at Union Pool. He'll tour the album this fall and has just added two shows to the tour: San Francisco's The Chapel on September 23 and Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on October 11 (the last show of the tour).

TAMI HART

Tami Hart of MEN will be on tour later this summer, starting July 29 in Los Angeles and also hitting Ojai, San Francisco, Oakland, Portland, Seattle.

LIL BABY

Back in April, Lil Baby announced the "It's Only Us tour," which will have him out with GloRilla, Rylo Rodriguez, Gloss Up, and Hunxho on select dates, starting July 26 in Houston, TX. There was no NYC show at the time, but following his Governors Ball set last month, Lil Baby added new NYC and Philadelphia shows to the outing.

GUNNA

Rapper Gunna has announced his first headline shows in two years: Brookyn's Barclays Center on September 9 and L.A.'s YouTube Theater on September 28. His fourth album, A Gift & A Curse, was released in June.

LIL TJAY

Bronx drill rapper Lil Tjay announced a fall tour supporting his new album 222. The North American dates begin on September 21 in Pittsburgh and wrap up on December 15 in San Francisco, stopping in Vancouver, NYC, Toronto, Boston, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, and more.

LOST GIRLS

Lost Girls, the duo of Jenny Hval and Håvard Volden, are back with their first new music since their excellent 2021 debut and have also announced tour dates.

REAL FRIENDS / KNUCKLE PUCK

Real Friends and Knuckle Puck will be on a co-headlining tour this fall, kicking off November 9 in Cleveland, with dates in Detroit, Chicago, Wichita, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Philly, NYC (Irving Plaza on 12/9), Toronto and more. Support comes from One Step Closer and Arm's Length.

FRAN LEBOWITZ

Author and humorist Fran Lebowitz is on tour this year and 2024, with stops in Boulder, Baltimore, Brooklyn (10/21 at Kings Theatre), Tampa and more.

Check our Tour Dates category for more.