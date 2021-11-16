Tour news: Natalie Bergman, Sampa the Great, Marshall Tucker Band, more

NATALIE BERGMAN

Natalie Bergman, of band Wild Belle, released her solo debut earlier this year via Jack White's Third Man Records and has just announced 2022 tour dates. Things kick off March 7 in DC, and from there heads to Philly, Somerville, NYC (Brooklyn Made on 3/11), Detroit, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles (Zebulon on 3/23). Head here for all dates and watch her new video for "Keep Those Teardrops From Falling" below:

NICK CAVE & WARREN ELLIS

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis will head out on their first North American tour since COVID in the spring.

PHANTOM PLANET THE GUEST 20TH ANNIVERSARY SHOWS

Phantom Planet are celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Guest -- it's the one with O.C. theme "California" on it -- with three special shows where they'll perform it in full. It happens in Los Angeles on February 21 at The Novo, NYC at Webster Hall on February 27 and Chicago at House of Blues on March 4.

PERFUME GENIUS / HAND HABITS

Perfume Genius and Hand Habits' tour kicks off at The Wiltern in LA (with additional support from Julia Holter) and wraps up at Beacon Theatre in NYC.

KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD

King Gizzard have spring dates leading up to Shaky Knees Fest, including a few with SPELLLING, and fall 2022 dates with Leah Senior, including a big NYC show at Forest Hills Stadium.

SOCCER MOMMY

Soccer Mommy heads back out on tour starting in March with Peel Dream Magazine in tow.

SAMPA THE GREAT

Sampa the Great will be on tour this spring, including dates in Philly, DC, Brooklyn (Music Hall of Williamsburg on 4/1), Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, and Oakland. The Philly, DC, Boston, Montreal and Toronto shows are with Keiya. All dates are here.

CARNEGIE HALL'S AFROFUTURISM FEST

Featuring Flying Lotus, Sun Ra Arkestra, Moor Mother, Angel Bat Dawid, and lots more.

THE BRIAN JONESTOWN MASSACRE / MERCURY REV

That's a killer psych double bill.

CITIES AVIV / LUKAH

Rising Memphis rapper Lukah put out two great albums this year, one of which featured several tracks produced by fellow underground rapper Cities Aviv. They'll be in NYC for a one-off at Trans-Pecos on Friday (11/19) and Griff Spex is on that bill too.

BEACH BUNNY / WEDNESDAY

Beach Bunny are on tour now, and they'll head back out in the spring for a run of North American dates with Wednesday.

ANDY SHAUF (W/ CASSANDRA JENKINS, YVES JARVIS, HELENA DELAND)

Andy Shauf will be on tour from February through May, including dates with Cassandra Jenkins, Yves Jarvis and Helena Deland. He's added more dates to the tour, too.

HORSEGIRL

New Matador signing Horsegirl will be on tour around SXSW, including their first East Coast shows.

MARSHALL TUCKER BAND/DAVE MASON (OF TRAFFIC)

The Marshall Tucker Band, whose '70s hits include "Fire on the Mountain" and "Heard It in a Love Song," will celebrate their 50th anniversary on tour with Dave Mason of Traffic joining for much of the tour. “Five decades of The Marshall Tucker Band … sometimes it’s still hard to understand,” says MTB lead singer Doug Gray. “We are just regular people. The fans have given us so many special moments over these 50 years. I’m so proud of our band.” Dates include stops in Miami, Atlanta, Nashville, Detroit, Chicago, NYC (Beacon Theatre on 2/17), Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Denver, Phoenix and more. Head here for all dates.

THE CALLOUS DAOBOYS / FOR YOUR HEALTH

The Callous Daoboys and For Your Health are both bands that are pushing post-hardcore in a variety of new and exciting directions, so it's very cool that they'll be touring together this December. The run hits Chicago, St. Louis, New Orleans, Houston, Atlanta, and more. All dates here.

THE ANTLERS

The Antlers have announced their first major outing since 2019, and they have a new EP with reworked versions of four songs from their first album in seven years, ’Green to Gold.’

MATTIEL

Georgia's Mattiel just announced their third album and that they'll be touring around SXSW.

ALTIN GÜN

Amsterdam-based Turkish psych band Altin Gün released two albums this year and will tour North America in April.

A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS

Brooklyn pysch/noise great A Place to Bury Strangers will be on tour next year and have just announced more shows, including a new one in their hometown.

M. WARD

M. Ward has a couple solo dates lined up in Woodstock and Brooklyn next year.

SUN JUNE

Sun June will be heading out on an extensive North American tour next year.

ADULT.

Gothy electro duo ADULT. will have a new album out in 2022 and will be touring too.

STEVE GUNN / JEFF PARKER

Steve Gunn and Jeff Parker will be bringing their particular guitar stylings on tour together, including newly announced West Coast dates in the spring. They've got East Coast dates in September.