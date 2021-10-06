Tour news: Nathaniel Rateliff, Bitch, Philip Frobos (Omni), Royston Langdon (Spacehog), more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

NATHANIEL RATELIFF AND THE NIGHT SWEATS

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats are wrapping up their tour with shows in Chicago, St. Louis, Columbus, Cincinnati and Cleveland. However, they've just added two nights at NYC's Beacon Theatre on November 4 & 5. All dates are here.

BIG THIEF

Big Thief haven't announced details of their new album yet, but they did Big Thief unveil a North American tour for 2022. Dates include a night at Brooklyn's gorgeous Kings Theatre, a two-night stand at LA's Wiltern Theater, and more.

PHILIP FROBOS (OMNI)

Omni frontman Philip Frobos will celebrate the release of his new novel/album, Vague Enough To Satisfy, with a few shows later this month: Atlanta's Argosy on 10/17, Athens, GA's Normal Bar on 10/20, and Brooklyn's Union Pool on 10/28 with Bodega Ben and Gift Wrap.

BARONESS

Baroness recently announced an all-request fall US tour, and they've already sold out some of the shows and have so far added additional shows in Seattle, Brooklyn and Philly.

LINGUA IGNOTA

Lingua Ignota recently postponed her fall shows to next year, and she's now announced new dates, as well as a second NYC show.

ROYSTON LANGDON (SPACEHOG) OPENING FOR PSYCHEDELIC FURS

Spacehog's Royston Langdon is releasing a new solo EP, Chains, on October 29 and you can stream a track from that below. He'll also be on tour with Psychedelic Furs starting 10/16 in Tucson and includes NY-area shows at Harlem's Apollo Theater on 11/13, NJ's Wellmont Theater on 11/17, and Long Island's The Paramount on 11/19. All dates are here.

BONOBO

Electronic musician Bonobo has announced a new album, Fragments, due January 14, as well as an international tour for 2022.

TIRZAH

UK artist Tirzah was scheduled to play her first US shows, supporting her acclaimed, Mica Levi-produced debut LP Devotion, in 2019, but they were cancelled later that year over visa issues. She's now released her second album, Colourgrade, and she's announced a new batch of US shows to go with it.

BITCH (SOLO DATES & OPENING FOR INDIGO GIRLS)

Bitch (who was one half of Bitch and Animal) will release new album Bitchcraft on February 4 via Kill Rock Stars and you can hear "Hello Meadow!" from it below. You can also catch Bitch on tour this fall, including shows opening for Indigo Girls in Collingswood, NJ and solo at NYC's Rockwood Music Hall on 11/5. All dates are here.

SAINTHOOD REPS

Long Island post-hardcore staples Sainthood Reps are playing Amityville Music Hall on October 30 which will celebrate "ten years of the critically panned record" Monoculture. Also playing will be Tired Radio, Family Dinner and Yesduke. Tickets are on sale.