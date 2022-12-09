Tour news: Nav, IGORRR / Melt-Banana, Belle & Sebastian, Def Leppard / Mötley Crüe, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

NAV

Rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer NAV has announced the Never Sleep ‘23 Tour, a 23-date trek with RealestK and SoFaygo that kicks off February 14 in Minneapolis, MN and wraps up April 11 in his hometown of Toronto, ON. The NYC show is at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 25. All dates are here.

THE POSTAL SERVICE / DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE

Ben Gibbard is taking The Postal Service & Death Cab for Cutie on tour in 2023 to celebrate the 20th anniversaries of Give Up and Transatlanticism. That includes an NYC stop at Madison Square Garden on September 20.

DEF LEPPARD & MÖTLEY CRÜE

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe have added more dates to The World Tour, including 2023 stops in Syracuse, Columbus, Fargo, Omaha, Tulsa and El Paso. Alice Cooper is the tour's special guest -- head here for all dates.

GORILLAZ

Gorillaz are celebrating their new single "Skinny Ape" with AR events on December 17 at Times Square in NYC and December 18 at Piccadilly Circus in London.

JEFF ROSENSTOCK / LAURA STEVENSON

Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson have postponed three dates of their tour, which was supposed to kick off in Chicago tonight (12/9), as Laura tested positive for Covid. Also postponed: Detroit and Toronto. The tour, which has them playing Neil Young songs and more, will pick back up in Boston on December 15.

JILL SCOTT

Jill Scott is celebrating the belated 20th (now 23rd) anniversary of her debut album, Who is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds Vol. 1, on tour in 2023, and she's added some new shows to the run in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and the Washington DC area.

IGORRR / MELT-BANANA

IGORRR and Melt-Banana have rescheduled their 2023 tour from the spring to the fall. Dates now start September 8 in Mesa, AZ and run through October 14 in San Diego. The NYC show is now at Irving Plaza on September 21. Head here for all dates.

LTC FEST W/ SUPERHEAVEN & MORE

LTC Fest goes down April 8 at Richmond's Canal Club with headliners Superheaven, plus High Vis, Soul Blind, Glitterer, Webbed Wing, Somerset Thrower, Taking Meds, and more.

POKEY LA FARGE

Pokey La Farge has West Coast dates in March, hitting Tucson, Tempe, San Francisco, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, and more. All dates are here.

FEEBLE LITTLE HORSE

New Saddle Creek signees Feeble Little Horse are on the rise and gearing up for some end-of-year shows, including one supporting Sidney Gish at NYC's Bowery Ballroom, and a headlining Mercury Lounge show early on New Year's Eve.

BELLE & SEBASTIAN

Belle & Sebastian had to cancel their January European tour due to "an ongoing health issue." The band say they are hoping to revisit these tour dates at a later stage.

READING / LEEDS FESTIVALS

Tandem UK festivals Reading and Leeds happen August 25-27 with identical lineups, including Billie Eilish, The Killers, Wet Leg, Foals, and more.