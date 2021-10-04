Tour news: New Kids on the Block / En Vogue (& more), Hannah Einbinder, Machine Girl, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK MIXTAPE TOUR W/ SALT-N-PEPA, RICK ASTLEY, EN VOGUE

New Kids on the Block will be hanging with "legendary" guests Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue on the Mixtape Tour. Dates kick off May 10 in Cincinnati, and make stops in arenas in Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles (Staples Center on 5/27), the NYC area (UBS Arena on 6/30 and Prudential Center on 7/14) Atlanta and more, before wrapping July 23 in Washington, DC. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 8 at 10 AM local and all dates are here.

HANNAH EINBINDER (HACKS)

Comedian Hannah Einbinder, who co-stars in HBO Max series Hacks, is playing four stand-up shows at Brooklyn's Bell House on November 5 & 6. There are two shows each night and there are still tickets for the late shows.

CIRCLE JERKS / 7SECONDS / NEGATIVE APPROACH

Circle Jerks are finally on their 40th anniversary tour -- rescheduled from last year -- that has included stops at Punk Rock Bowling and Riot Fest -- and dates pick up at the end of the month in Albuquerque (10/27) and heads well into 2022. They've just added a whole new batch of dates for next year, and this one's a stacked triple bill of classic hardcore with 7Seconds (their first show announcements since breaking up in 2018) and Negative Approach. We've got a presale for the NYC show.

HENRY ROLLINS

Henry Rollins will be on the road in 2022 for the "Good to See You" spoken word tour. On it, he'll "faithfully recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months. It's been an interesting time to say the least and he's got some great stories to tell." We've got a presale for the Brooklyn show.

MACHINE GIRL

NYC noise/industrial duo Machine Girl have plotted the "North American Hellscape Tour 2022" which will be their first time on the road in two and a half years. Dates begin January 7 in Washington, DC and include stops in Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Austin, Tucson, Los Angeles (Lodge Room on 1/21), Reno, Portland, Seattle, Denver, Omaha, Chicago, Cleveland and more. Head here for all dates.

YO LA TENGO HANUKKAH SHOWS

After taking 2020 off for pandemic reasons, Yo La Tengo's much loved annual Hanukkah shows will be back this year at Bowery Ballroom from November 28 - December 5 with surprise guests, comics, collaborators and more.

BILLIE EILISH HEADLINING GLASTONBURY 2022

Glastonbury fest hasn't happened the last two years due to the pandemic, but they'll be back in 2022 and Billie Eilish will headline.

NEW COLOSSUS FEST

NYC's New Colossus Festival will be back from March 9-13 at venues in the East Village and Lower East Side. As in years past, they fest happens the weekend before SXSW Music Festival, and many international and emerging artists stop here first before heading to Austin. They've just announced the first 50 artists who'll be playing.