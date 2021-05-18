Tour news: Nick Cave, Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard, Goose, Black Crowes, more

MÖTLEY CRÜE/DEF LEPPARD "STADIUM TOUR" POSTPONED TO 2022

"The Stadium Tour," which features a reformed Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett and more, had already been postponed from 2020 to 2021 and now it's moving to 2022. "This is the only way to ensure that we can play ALL of the dates for ALL of you who have purchased tickets," write Mötley Crüe. "We appreciate you hanging in there and can’t wait to get back on stage and bring The Stadium Tour to all of our fans.It is going to be one for the history books!" New dates kick off June 16 in Atlanta and wrap up September 7 in San Francisco. The new NYC date is June 24 at Citi Field. All dates are here.

MY MORNING JACKET

My Morning Jacket will be on tour starting in late summer. Though they've played a few one-off shows here and there, this will be their first North American tour in five years, and dates include runs with Brittany Howard, Durand Jones & The Indications and Bedouine.

BOB MOULD

Bob Mould has announced a fall tour in two parts: first with his band (bassist Jason Narducy and drummer Jon Wurster) and then solo electric dates. “It’s been a year and a half away from the stage," says Bob. "I’ve missed the noise, the sweat, and seeing your smiling faces. I’m fully vaccinated, and I hope you are too, because this Fall will be a punk rock party with the band — and the solo shows will be loud and proud as well. It’s time to make up lost time, reconnect, and celebrate together with live music!”

GOOSE

Goose, whose new album Shenanigans Nite Club is out June 4, will be on tour this fall, beginning at Bonnaroo and then hitting NYC (Terminal 5 on October 8 & 9), Snowshoe (WV), Portland (ME), Worcester, Atlanta, New Orleans, Houston, Austin, Dallas, Oklahoma City, Kansas City, and Denver. ALL dates are here and you can check out "Madhuvan" from the new album here:

PITCHFORK 2021 LINEUP

This year's Pitchfork Music Fest is moving to September and the lineup includes St. Vincent, Erykah Badu, Phoebe Bridgers, FlyLo, Big Thief, Animal Collective, The Fiery Furnaces, Angel Olsen, Kim Gordon, Ty Segall & Freedom Band, Waxahatchee, and more.

GARY NUMAN

Gary Numan releases new album Intruder this week and he's just announced a major European tour for 2022 that kicks off April 28 in Cardiff and wraps up June 13 in Brussels. “To say I’ve missed touring would be a colossal understatement," says Gary. "It’s the life I chose when I was a teenager so not being able to tour the world has been very difficult. But now things are changing once again and the next UK tour has been announced and I am as excited as I was when all this started for me a lifetime ago. More so in fact. I can’t wait to walk out onto a stage again, to hear the roar of the crowd, the ear shattering volume of the music, to be bathed in light and soak up that emotion. It’s what I’m here for.” Gary will also celebrate his new album with "Intruder: The Worldwide Concert Premiere" on June 17 at 3 PM Eastern and tickets are on sale.

KINGS OF LEON / COLD WAR KIDS

Kings of Leon released their first album in five years, When You See Yourself, back in March, and now they've announced a US tour supporting it. It begins on August 3 in West Palm Beach, FL and hits Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Columbia MD, Wantagh NY, Camden NJ, Austin, Dallas Los Angeles, and more, wrapping up on October 3 in Ridgefield, WA. Cold War Kids open all dates.

THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS

The Psychedelic Furs released their first new album in 29 years, Made of Rain, last year, but because of the pandemic they haven't been able to tour supporting it. That's set to change later this year, as the band has announced some fall shows, including Harlem's historic Apollo Theatre.

NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds have announced Summer 2022 European dates, including shows in Athens, Prague, Berlin, Gothenburg and more. Head here for details and Nick promises that more shows will be announced soon.

THE BLACK CROWES - SHAKE YOUR MONEY MAKER TOUR

Black Crowes will be playing their classic 1990 debut album Shake Your Money Maker in full on tour this summer beginning July 20 in Nashville, with shows in Hartford, Pittsburgh, Detroit, St Louis, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Chicago, Dallas, Austin, San Diego, Los Angeles (The Forum on Aug 19), Portland, Seattle, Red Rocks, the NYC area (Jones Beach on 9/17 and PNC Bank Arts Center on 9/18) and more. Head here for all dates.

CITY MORGUE

Horror/punk/rap duo City Morgue are heading out on tour this fall. They headline the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, which kicks off in Philadelphia in September and hits Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles (The Regent Theater on October 15), Phoenix, Austin, Dallas, Atlanta and more, wrapping up in NYC in October at the newly renovated Irving Plaza.

DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE

Death Cab for Cutie will hit the road again in September with a run of dates in the Western US. "It feels so good to write these words: DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE SEPTEMBER 2021 TOUR," they write. "We've missed your faces so much. LET'S GO." Dates include shows with Perfume Genius and Deep Sea Diver.

HALF WAIF

Half Waif's new album, Mythopoetics, is due out July 9 via ANTI-, and she's now announced a North American tour supporting it. She'll hit the road in November, stopping in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Philadelphia, Washington DC, NYC, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, and Chicago.

GUIDED BY VOICES

Having released four albums since they last toured a year-and-a-half ago (including the new Earth Man Blues), Guided by Voices will finally head back on the road for shows this summer and fall. Dates include Columbus, NYC (the newly renovated Irving Plaza on 9/10), Boston, Lancaster, Baltimore, New Haven, Chicago, Cleveland, Toronto and Millvale, PA.

GREEN DAY, FALL OUT BOY, WEEZER

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer will soon be hitting the road together for the rescheduled Hella Mega Tour which hits stadiums across the U.S. this summer, including stops at NYC's Citi Field (8/4), Boston's Fenway Park (8/5), Chicago's Wrigley Field (8/15), and Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium (9/3), plus other cities including Dallas, Atlanta, DC, Miami, Detroit, San Francisco, and more. They've added a couple more shows -- all dates are here.

MDOU MOCTAR

Mdou Moctar, whose first album for Matador is out this week, will be on tour in the US this September and October, including shows in Baltimore, Philly, Brooklyn (9/10 @ Music Hall of Williamsburg), Boston, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Chicago, Denver, Boise, Seattle, Portland, the Bay Area, Pioneertown, Los Angeles (10/2 @ The Lodge Room), and more.

RODRIGO Y GABRIELA

Acoustic duo Rodrigo y Gabriela will be on tour this fall, beginning on September 1 in Boulder, CO and wrapping up on October 16 in Minneapolis, MN. They'll stop in Sacramento, San Diego, Anaheim, Austin, Atlanta, Wilmington, Charlotte, Washington DC, Boston, NYC, Chicago, and more in between.

FOUND FOOTAGE FESTIVAL

Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher's celebration of forgotten VHS tapes, Found Footage Festival, have been keeping us entertained with their streaming shows VCR Party and Shaturday Morning Cartoons throughout the pandemic and now they're finally getting back out to do some live events, includng shows at West Chester University, LA's The Lodge Room on September 18, Albany, Eau Claire, WI can more. All dates are here.

BRANDI CARLILE

Brandi Carlile has a few tour dates lined up for this year, including Red Rocks, BottleRock Napa Valley, Ohana Fest, Gorge Amphitheatre, NYC's Forest Hills Stadium and more.

DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS

Drive-By Truckers announced a massive North American tour, including dates with Ryley Walker, Matthew E. White, David Lowery (Cracker/CVB), more.

THE SLACKERS

NYC ska vets The Slackers have a few shows coming up, including a December tour hitting Berkeley, Ventura, Santa Ana, San Diego, NYC, Boston and more.

FRONT 242

The 2021 edition of Chicago's Cold Waves festival is headlined by Belgium's Front 242, and the band will be touring the U.S. while here. Dates kick off in Brooklyn on September 15 at Elsewhere, and include shows in Philly, Tampa, Denver, Minneapolis, Los Angeles (The Mayan on September 30), San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, SLC, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Baltimore.

GIRL IN RED

Norway's girl in red just released her debut album, If I Could Make It Go Quiet, and she's now announced a North American tour for 2022.

BLEACHERS

Jack Antonoff will release new Bleachers album Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night in July, and has also announced a tour which begins with their Asbury Park festival Shadow of the City and also includes stops at Governors Ball, NYC's The Rooftop at Pier 17 on September 12 (tickets), Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, New Orleans, Dallas, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles (October 15 at Hollywood Palladium), San Francisco, Denver, Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit and more.

BOTTLEROCK NAPA LINEUP

CA festival BottleRock Napa Valley usually happens over Memorial Day Weekend, but late last year they announced that, like many festivals, they'd be moving, and it's now happening September 3-5. This year's lineup includes Guns N' Roses, Stevie Nicks, and Foo Fighters headline, and the lineup also includes Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy, Run the Jewels, Brandi Carlile, Cage The Elephant, Portugal. The Man, Future Islands, James Murphy (DJ set), Jimmy Eat World, and more.

HAIL THE SUN, KAONASHI, KURT TRAVIS & BODY THIEF

Progressive post-hardcore staples Hail The Sun will support their new album New Age Filth on an Equal Vision Records-presented headlining tour this fall with support from EVR labelmates Kaonashi (whose anticipated new LP arrives this week), former Dance Gavin Dance/A Lot Like Birds/etc vocalist Kurt Travis (performing full-band solo and Eternity Forever songs), and Body Thief.

CLUTCH

Riff rock vets Clutch have announced their return to the road. They're "celebrating 30 Years of Rock and Roll" with a short December tour, kicking off in Baltimore on December 27 and hitting Sayreville NJ, Cleveland, Detroit, and Cincinnati, where they wrap the run up with a New Year's Eve show.

VUNDABAR

Boston indie band Vundabar are back with a new two-song single and have announced a fall tour as well.