Tour news: Nick Cave & Warren Ellis, Lady Gaga, The Cult, Bad Religion, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

NICK CAVE + WARREN ELLIS

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis' tour starts in March and they've just added additional shows in Vacouver, Washington, DC and Los Angeles (The Orpheum Theatre on March 10). The tour also includes four NYC shows. Head here for dates and tickets.

BAD RELIGION

Bad Religion will be on tour this spring with Slaughterhouse, with stops in Tucson, SLC, Spokane, Portland, Bend, Seattle, Monterey, Ventura, Anaheim and San Diego. Full details here.

THE CULT

The Cult will be out on tour in April and May, with dates in Atlanta, Memphis, San Antonio, Tulsa, Denver, SLC, Vegas, San Diego and more. Head here for their full schedule.

AFI POSTPONING TOUR

"Given the current challenges that we are still facing at this stage of the pandemic, we have come to the very difficult decision to postpone The Bodies Tour to the fall of 2022," write AFT. "With Covid cases still on the rise, we fear that we will not be able to complete the tour the way it is currently scheduled, and moving it will hopefully give us a better chance to see it through to its entirety." The band note that because they don't involve travel, their L.A. shows at Palladium on 3/25 and 3/26 will still happen. The rest of the tour now starts on October 23 in Las Vegas, and the NYC show is at Terminal 5 on 11/9. Head here for all dates.

HALSEY

Halsey hits the road starting this spring in support of their 2021 Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross-produced album, ’If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.’ Openers include PinkPantheress, beabadoobee, Wolf Alice & more.

LADY GAGA JAZZ & PIANO VEGAS RESIDENCY

Lady Gaga will be in Vegas for a jazz and piano residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM from April 14 - May 1. Tickets, dates and full details here.

PEACHES

Peaches will celebrate the belated 20th anniversary of The Teaches of Peaches on the road in North America, Europe, and the UK this spring.

BREAKBOT & IRFANE

Breakbot and vocalist Irfane, who released the fun "Baby I'm Yours" back in 2010, have a new single, "Remedy," and have also announced a North American tour this spring, with West Coast dates in March with Yuksek (including Los Angeles on March 24 at 1720) and the rest of the continent in May (including NYC on May 19 at Elsewhere Hall). Head here for all dates and watch the "Remedy" video below.

THE BLACK KEYS / BAND OF HORSES

The Black Keys and Band of Horses have announced that they'll head out together this summer and early fall on the 'Dropout Boogie Tour,' a 32-date North American amphitheater run that also includes support on select dates from Ceramic Animal, Early James, and The Velveteers.

GOV'T MULE

Gov't Mule have announced a spring tour, which includes shows at NYC's Beacon Theater on April 8 & 9 which were supposed to happen over New Year's. No West Coast dates at the moment, stay tuned. All dates are here.

WARTHOG NYC SHOW W/ THE CHISEL, IMPALERS, FLOWER, TOWER 7.

NYC hardcore staples Warthog are playing a 10th anniversary show at Bowery Ballroom on May 7 with UK Oi! revivalists The Chisel, Texas punks Impalers (members of Power Trip), Flower, and Tower 7.

SLOWTHAI

UK rapper slowthai will be back in North America in April for both weekends of Coachella 2022, and he'll be playing some other shows while here.

KOFFEE

Koffee’s debut album is due out this year, and while we're still waiting for word on that, she's announced a tour surrounding Coachella.

BAD BUNNY

Bad Bunny added additional dates in Miami, NYC, Houston, San Diego, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles to his ”World’s Hottest Tour.”

KAE TEMPEST

Kae‘s new album The Line is a Curve is out in April and before that they'll play a few East Coast shows.