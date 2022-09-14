Tour news: Nick Hakim, Katatonia, Janis Ian, Patterson Hood & Mike Cooley, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

NICK HAKIM

Nick Hakim will release new album Cometa on October 21 via ATO -- check out new song "Vertigo" below -- and has announced a 2023 tour that includes a stop at NYC's Brooklyn Steel on January 21. (Tickets are on sale 9/16 at 10 AM local.) Before that tour Nick is also playing intimate (and sold-out) Cometa release shows in NYC, Los Angeles and London in October. All dates are here.

JANIS IAN

Folk icon Janis Ian has canceled the remaining stops on her farewell tour, having learned that a recent case of laryngitis left scarring in the folds of her vocal chords. She wrote: "It is with unfathomable sadness that I announce the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates. Unfortunately, the laryngitis that forced the postponement of some spring dates has turned out to be more complicated than a simple, treatable laryngitis. There is vocal fold scarring; the doctors can only speculate as to why, but treatments are very limited. And it would be many months before we’d know the outcome of any treatment. It is most unlikely that I’ll ever sound like myself again. I consider myself lucky that this is not life-threatening, though the loss in my own small world is staggering. Thank you all for your support and love. Janis"

JON SPENCER & THE HITMAKERS

Jon Spencer "got whacked with the COVID" while on tour with The HITmakers (his band with Bob Bert and Sam Coomes) back in the spring, but is now ready to hit the road again.

HAMMERED HULLS (ALEC MACKAYE, MARY TIMONY)

Hammered Hulls, the group of primarily DC punk / indie vets including Alec MacKaye (Untouchables, The Faith, Ignition, etc) Mary Timony (Autoclave, Helium, Wild Flag, Ex Hex, etc), Mark Cisneros (Kid Congo, The Make-Up, etc), and Chris Wilson (Ted Leo and the Pharmacists, Titus Andronicus), have announced their debut album and release shows happening in November and December.

TIMESHARES / TEENAGE HALLOWEEN

Philly heartland punks Timeshares will be playing shows in Philly, Brooklyn (Trans-Pecos on 11/4 with Ezra Cohen and Cold Wrecks) and Boston celebrating the release of their new album, Limb. Asbury Park indie-punks Teenage Halloween will join at all shows. Tickets are here.

PATTERSON HOOD & MIKE COOLEY (DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS)

Drive-By Truckers' Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley are each heading out on solo tours this fall. Mike's includes stops in Boston, Philly, Austin, Dallas, Denver, and more, while Patterson hits Tampa, Boston, Brooklyn (Bell House on 12/6 & 12/7), DC, Atlanta, Portland, Seattle and more. Head here for all dates.

POWER 105.1's POWERHOUSE

The 2022 edition of Power 105.1's annual Powerhouse show happens on October 29 at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, and the lineup includes controversial rapper Kodak Black, Moneybagg Yo, TEMS, Fivio Foreign, and Ice Spice.

GILLA BAND

Gilla Band, the Irish group who used to be known as Girl Band, are releasing new album Most Normal on October 7, and have just announced early 2023 North American tour dates.

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

The Black Dahlia Murder vocalist Trevor Strnad took his own life earlier this year, and the band now reveals in an interview with Decibel that they will continue on with guitarist and co-founder Brian Eschbach moving to vocalist and being replaced on guitar by the band's former guitarist Ryan Knight, who had left the band amicably in 2016. They've just announced their first show.

KATATONIA

Swedish heavy metal vets Katatonia will be on tour with fall with The Ocean Collective and Cellar Darling, with stops in DC, NYC (Sony Hall on 11/11), Philly, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, SLC, Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, Tampa and more. All dates are here. The band were recently stateside to play Psycho Las Vegas and you can check out photos by Jake Vancil, Maurice Nunez, The Tinfoil Biter, and Tim Bugbee below...