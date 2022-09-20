Tour news: Nikki Lane, They Might Be Giants, Nation of Language, more

THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS

John and John are back on the road with They Might Be Giants' oft-delayed Flood tour. They've just announced they'll say goodbye to 2022 at New Haven's College Street Music Hall for what should be a fun New Year's Eve full of "Big hits and deep cuts." Head here for all dates.

WET LEG

Wet Leg‘s nonstop tour supporting their self-titled debut album just got even busier with new December dates, including four not-too-big NYC shows.

MODEST MOUSE 'LONESOME CROWDED WEST' TOUR

Modest Mouse are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 1997 sophomore album The Lonesome Crowded West on tour this fall, and they've just added a few new shows to the run.

NIKKI LANE

Nikki Lane's new album Denim And Diamonds is out this Friday, and she'll be celebrating early with a in-store performance and signing at NYC's Rough Trade on Wednesday, September 21 at 6 PM. You'll need to buy a copy of the CD or vinyl from Rough Trade to attend. Nikki's fall tour hits NYC for a proper show at Bowery Ballroom on December 2.

MARGO PRICE

Margo Price has a new album and a memoir on the way and she'll stay busy on the road promoting both.

HARDLY STRICTLY BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL 2022

San Francisco's free Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival returns to Golden Gate Park on Sep 30 - Oct 2 with Elvis Costello, Drive-By Truckers, Cymande, Arooj Aftab, Waxahatchee, Emmylou Harris, Charlie Crockett, and more. Check out the lineup and schedule.

ELVIS COSTELLO

Elvis‘ “100 Songs And More“ residency at Gramercy Theatre will have him playing 10 unique shows, with no repeat songs, and maybe some special guests.

GOGOL BORDELLO

Having just released their new album SOLIDARITINE, Gogol Bordello announced their annual run of New Year's shows, which will happen in NYC and Philadelphia.

DROPKICK MURPHYS

Dropkick Murphys have announced the 2023 dates of their annual St. Patrick's Day hometown shows in Boston. The three-show run goes down March 17, 18, and 19, with the first two shows at the new MGM Music Hall at Fenway with special guests Turnpike Troubadours. The final show is set for March 19 at House of Blues Boston.

MARISSA PATERNOSTER (SCREAMING FEMALES)

Screaming Females are going on tour with The Menzingers this fall, but ahead of that Marissa Paternoster has a solo show on Halloween at The Broadway in Brooklyn with Scrunchies + Substitute.

DISTURBIN' THE PEACE FEST

Baltimore hardcore label Flatspot Records has announced the return of its Disturbin' The Peace festival in January of 2023 with Trapped Under Ice, End It, No Warning, Scowl, and more.

CITY OF CATERPILLAR / SOUL GLO / THIRDFACE

Reunited screamo/post-hardcore legends City of Caterpillar have announced a new round of fall tour dates with two great newer bands: Soul Glo and Thirdface.

CINDERBLOCK

Cinderblock was a very short-lived early 1990s Buffalo hardcore band whose members went on to play in Terror, Snapcase, Earth Crisis and more. They're reuniting for their first-ever EP, and a live show.

MEDICINE SINGERS

Medicine Singers, the collaboration between Native American powwow group Eastern Medicine Singers and Monotonix‘s Yonatan Gat, have a few shows coming up, including a special 10-piece band lineup in Brooklyn this weekend with Lee Ranaldo, Thor Harris, Laraaji and more joining.

ANGEL OLSEN

Angel Olsen has announced a 2023 tour that has her out with Erin Rae starting January 20 in Atlanta, and wrapping up February 11 in Durham, NC.

STARS

Montreal natives Stars announced North American holiday dates, which are becoming a tradition.

OKEECHOBEE FESTIVAL

Florida festival Okeechobee's 2023 lineup features ODESZA, Turnstile, Earth Wind & Fire, Baby Keem, Griz, Goose, JPEGMAFIA, Big Boi, The Free Nationals, Indigo De Souza, Channel Tres, Local Natives, and more.

BROOKLYN SOUND SHOWS (NATION OF LANGUAGE, MICHELLE, SARAH KINSLEY, MORE)

Brooklyn Brewery's "Brooklyn Sound" series is back and presenting three free shows this fall with UK mag NME: Nation of Language and Infinite Coles at Elsewhere on 10/12, MICHELLE and Sarah Kinsley at The Bell House on 10/25, and Clip and Rebounder on 11/2 at Union Pool.