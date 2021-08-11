Tour News: No Joy, AJJ, Lukas Nelson, Ganser, Milwaukee Psych Fest, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

NO JOY

Montreal's No Joy have announced fall North American tour dates, and they have two records they have yet to play songs from. "So thrilled to play these new albums live even tho they're kind of old now lol," says Jasamine White-Gluz. "Everyone keep staying safe if we want to see each other this fall!! I'll be doing everything I can to make sure the shows are safe for all of us!!!!!" Dates include three psych fests (Levitation, Desert Daze, Milwaukee Psych Fest), plus San Diego, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Portland, Seattle, Toronto, Chicago, and more. Head here for all dates.

MILWAUKEE PSYCH FEST

Milwaukee Psych Fest happens November 19 & 20 at The Cooperage, and in addition to No Joy, the lineup includes performances by Omni, David Nance, Triptides, The Veldt, Silver Synthetic, and more.

AJJ

AJJ are celebrating the tenth anniversary of their beloved fourth album Knife Man on tour this fall with Xiu Xiu and Emperor X. After that trek wraps up, AJJ have added a few more shows: Hamden CT's Space Ballroom on 10/23, NYC's Le Poisson Rouge on 10/24 and Philly's Union Transfer on 10/26. All dates are here.

CRIME IN STEREO / KOYO / HANGMAN / BECOME ONE (BV PRESENTS!)

BrooklynVegan and Saint Vitus Bar are teaming up to co-present an entire night of Long Island emo/hardcore at Brooklyn's Elsewhere Hall on October 22 with Crime In Stereo performing their 2006 sophomore album The Troubled Stateside in full for its 15th anniversary, Koyo, Hangman, and Become One. Tickets go on sale Friday (8/13) at noon.

LUKAS NELSON & PROMISE OF THE REAL

Having recently released new album A Few Stars Apart, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Read will be on tour soon, including dates in Chicago, Cleveland, Grand Rapids, Detroit, Buffalo, Boston, Providence, NYC (Brooklyn Steel on 10/18), Port Chester (Capitol Theatre on 10/22), DC, Knoxville, Nashville, Dallas, Houston, Austin, Los Angeles (El Rey on 11/15 & 11/16), and more. Head here for all dates.

TASHA

Chicago artist Tasha is preparing the follow-up to her debut album, Alone at Last, which she released in 2018 via Father/Daughter Records. She has has also announced her return to the stage, including dates with Mini Trees and S. Raekwon in Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, NYC (December 7 at Trans-Pecos), Baltimore, Washington DC, Atlanta, Nashville, Indianapolis, and more.

GANSER (DATES WITH MODERN ENGLISH, BARTEES STRANGE, ALGIERS)

Chicago's Ganser released the terrific Just Look at That Sky last year and they'll finally be touring it soon, including runs opening for Modern English (Minneapolis, Evanston, Three Oaks, Detroit), Bartees Strange (Cleveland, Urbana, Madison, Grand Rapids, Bloomington) and Algiers (Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta). They've also got headline shows in Chicago, Nashville and an appearance at Austin's Levitation Fest. All dates are here.

TRIPLE B SHOWCASE WEEKEND

Triple B Records is one of the best hardcore labels around, so it's exciting news that -- fresh off putting out the killer 39-song America's Hardcore Volume 5 compilation -- the label has announced a stacked, two-day showcase happening in NYC this December. Check out the lineup here.

ACL FEST LINEUP CHANGES

Stevie Nicks and DaBaby were originally scheduled to headline Sunday at the 2021 edition of Austin City Limits Fest, but DaBaby was dropped from the fest after making homophobic comments while onstage at Rolling Loud Miami, and Stevie cancelled all of her 2021 shows because of COVID. ACL Fest has now announced two new Sunday night headliners: Duran Duran and Tyler the Creator.

LALA LALA

Lala Lala (aka Lillie West) will release new album I Want The Door To Open. soon and has just announced a 2022 North American tour.

THEY HATE CHANGE (TOURING WITH SHAME)

They Hate Change are a rap/production duo from Tampa with a strong DIY ethos and an experimental genre-defying approach to the genre that they say pulls from anything from classic East Coast rap to Miami bass to Teenage Jesus to Stereolab to house music to footwork to krautrock and beyond. The duo have also been tapped to open UK post-punk band Shame's upcoming North American tour