Tour News: Orville Peck, Bright Eyes, The Drums, STRFKR, Everclear, more

ORVILLE PECK

Orville Peck added a run of fall headlining dates around his festival appearances at Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Sea.Hear.Now, Shaky Knees, Hinterland, Lollapalooza, and Stagecoach, as well as his opening slots for Harry Styles in NYC. He'll stop in Providence, New Haven, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Portland, Asheville, Richmond, Baltimore, and more. See all dates here.

BRIGHT EYES

Bright Eyes' first tour since 2011 begins tonight (7/27) in Lewiston, NY. From there they'll hit New Haven, CT (Westville Music Bowl on July 28), Bethlehem PA, Worcester MA, NYC (Forest Hills Stadium on July 31 and Terminal 5 on August 1) and more. We're giving away a pair of tickets and signed poster to one of the NYC shows (enter to win HERE), and you can see all dates here.

THE SOUNDS

"After the longest time we've ever gone without playing a show we're coming back to the USA to do some dates in September!," The Sounds write. "Most of these are rescheduled dates from last Spring, and yes, we know we're not getting to all of you, but we'll be back later for more." The rescheduled dates begin in NYC (Bowery Ballroom on September 14) and also include stops in Washington DC, Cleveland, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles (Troubadour on September 21), San Diego, Garden Grove, and San Francisco. See all dates here.

THE DRUMS

The Drums have added a few new tour dates this fall and winter. They'll play their second album, 2011's Portamento, in NYC (Elsewhere Hall on November 16), San Antonia, and El Paso in November, and in Ponoma in January of 2021. That's in addition to the three Portamento shows, and one playing their self-titled debut, that they have lined up in Ponoma in December. See all dates here.

EVERCLEAR

Everclear are in the midst of their 2021 Summerland tour, and they've added some September and October dates after it's over. They'll stop in NYC (October 14 at Sony Hall), Detroit, Leesburg VA, Cape Coral FL, and more. See all dates here.

STRFKR

Portland's STRFKR are heading out on tour in North America next year. Starting in January, they'll hit Santa Ana, San Diego, Los Angeles (January 15 at The Novo), San Francisco, Portland, Vancouver, Denver, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, NYC (February 9 at Brooklyn Steel), Washington DC, Atlanta, Houston, Austin, Las Vegas, and more. See all dates here.

$UICIDEBOY$

$uicideboy$ are touring the US with support from a killer assortment genre-spanning artists, including slowthai, TURNSTILE, Chief Keef, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Chetta, and Yung Gravy. See all dates here.

KEVIN DEVINE

Kevin Devine will celebrate the 10th anniversary of his album Between the Concrete & Clouds with an NYC show. He has one other show coming up, too, a solo date in Hamden, CT. See all dates here.

MILD HIGH CLUB

Mild High Club will celebrate his new album Going Going Gone with September release shows in Los Angeles and NYC. See all dates here.

NECROFIER

Houston's Necrofier are playing shows in their home state in August with Goatwhore and Frozen Soul, and they're on the lineup for Maryland Deathfest 2022. See all dates here.

THE DREAM SYNDICATE

The Dream Syndicate are working on a new album, and they've announced what's being billed as their only 2021 show, at Brooklyn Made on December 4. You can get tickets early starting Wednesday, July 28 at 10 AM on BrooklynVegan presale.

FOR YOUR HEALTH / FOXTAILS

For Your Health and Foxtails are both on the bill for Ultra Deluxe's August release show in NYC, and they both have other shows coming up separately, too. See all dates here.

BLACK MARBLE

After dates in Europe and the UK, Black Marble head to the US for a short November tour, stopping in Brooklyn (Music Hall of Williamsburg on November 12 and 14), Philadelphia, Denver, San Francisco, and Los Angeles (The Regent on November 19). See all dates here.