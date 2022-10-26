Tour news: OSEES, Night Birds, Ty Segall, Bayside, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

OSEES

John Dwyer and the rest of the OSEES are in Austin this weekend, playing all four nights of Levitation fest, and have holiday shows in NYC in December (Brooklyn Made on 12/16 & 12/17). After that they'll head to Australia in February for six shows.

TY SEGALL / EMMETT KELLY / CHARLES MOOTHART

Having already toured with Freedom Band earlier this year, Ty Segall will begin his solo acoustic tour on November 4 in Portland. The first part of the tour is with Emmett Kelly, while East Coast shows -- including Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on November 15 -- are with Charles Moothart. He'll head to Australia and New Zealand in the new year. All dates are here.

SHOW ME THE BODY

Show Me The Body's Trouble The Water comes out this Friday via Loma Vista, and ahead of its release the genre-defying punk trio have announced a headlining North American tour with a stacked group of openers: Jesus Piece, Scowl, and Zulu, plus New York rapper (and SMTB's CORPUS affiliate) TRiPP JONES.

INNINGS FEST 2023

Music and baseball fest Innings Festival returns to Arizona's Tempe Arts Park in 2023 on February 25 & 26 with Green Day, Weezer, The Offspring, The Black Crowes, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, and more on day one; and Eddie Vedder, Marcus Mumford, The Head and the Heart, Umphrey's McGee, Heartless Bastards, Hazel English, and more on day two.

BAYSIDE

Bayside have expanded their tour with I Am the Avalanche and Koyo, adding a second NYC show at Le Poisson Rouge on March 9. Previously announced shows include LPR on 3/8 and Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on 3/12.

NIGHT BIRDS

Punk vets Night Birds are calling it quits, but not before one last show, which happens at Asbury Park's House of Independents on December 30 with No Problem, Bacchae, Meathouse and Chemical-X.

PLAID

Veteran electronic duo Plaid (Ed Handley and Andy Turner) return with Feorm Falorx, their 10th album, which will be out November 11 via Warp and they'll bring their dazzling A/V show to North America in early 2023.

VIAGRA BOYS

Sweden's Viagra Boys were just here with Shame and will be back in early 2023.

CAROLINE ROSE

Caroline Rose just released “Love / Lover / Friend,” her first single in two years and has also announced a 2023 tour that kicks off April 4 in Burlington, VT and runs through May 6 in Pioneertown, CA. The NYC stop is at Webster Hall on April 12. All dates are here.

ZEBRA KATZ

Dance-rap trailblazer Zebra Katz has announced a headlining North American tour in support of his 2020 debut LP Less Is Moor, which came eight years after his breakthrough single "Ima Read," and which he couldn't properly tour in North America due to COVID.

HIGH ON FIRE / MUNICIPAL WASTE

Metal lifers High On Fire and Municipal Waste will do a co-headlining run along the East Coast before the year ends.

SLAUGHTER BEACH, DOG

Slaughter Beach, Dog's most recent LP At The Moonbase came out in late 2020, and now the band have a slew of just-announced shows coming up, including a run with Second Grade, Mo Troper / Whitmer Thomas, and appearances at Adjacent Fest and more.

WHITE REAPER

Louisville band White Reaper will release new album Asking for a Ride in January and follow that with a tour.

FUTURE

Future will close out the year with a big Brooklyn show, playing Barclays Center on December 30 with King Combs.

KING TUFF

Kyle Thomas will be back in early 2023 with his first King Tuff album in a while and he'll be on tour to promote it, too.