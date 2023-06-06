Tour news: Overkill, Rhys Darby, SBTRKT, Dream Wife, Ian Sweet, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

SBTRKT

SBTRKT was set to play his first NYC show in nearly a decade on Wednesday, but sadly it's been postponed. "The band / crew and I have not received our passports back from the Embassy in time to make the show, even though our visas were approved," he says. "We were due to fly out from London today." The Brooklyn Steel date has been rescheduled for October 14 and tickets for 6/7 will be valid for the new show. SBTRKT will still DJ at Brooklyn's Good Room on Thursday and next week's Los Angeles shows are still on.

WILCO

Wilco have announced a fall tour which has them out My Brightest Diamond on the first half, and Nina Nastasia on the latter. Dates stay on the western half of the US -- they were on the East Coast this spring -- and include three nights at Los Angeles' The Theatre at Ace Hotel.

OVERKILL, EXHORDER & HEATHEN

Overkill, Exhorder & Heathen have announced a coast-to-coast summer US tour, happening in July and including shows in Poughkeepsie (The Chance on 7/28) and Long Island (The Paramount on 7/30).

THE DARKNESS

The Darkness are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their fantastic debut album, Permission to Land, by playing it in full on tour.

TOOL

Tool have been headlining some festivals this year, with more to come, and now they've also announced a headlining North American arena tour for this fall.

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE

Queens of the Stone Age will release their new album, In Times New Roman, this month, and they've just announced a North American tour in support. It kicks off in Sterling Heights, MI on August 4 and has them joined at various points along the way by Phantogram, Viagra Boys, The Armed, and Jehnny Beth.

DRUG CHURCH

Drug Church are currently on tour with Drain, and that hits NYC on Wednesday for a sold-out show at The Brooklyn Monarch. When that show is over, they'll head over to Saint Vitus for a late show.

VIOLENT FEMMES

Violent Femmes have added more dates to their tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of their self-titled debut album where they play it "cover to cover." This new fall leg hits the Midwest and East Coast, beginning October 3 in Milwaukee and running through October 22 in Richmond.

RHYS DARBY

New Zealand comedian, actor and Flight of the Conchords scene-stealer Rhys Darby has a few North American dates on the horizon, including Brooklyn (Bell House on August 25), Philadelphia, and more still TBA. He'll play Los Angeles tonight at Largo.

CARLY RAE JEPSEN

Carly Rae Jepsen has shows lined up through the summer, culminating with her headlining set at All Things Go in September, and she's added a few new dates to her schedule, namely NYC and LA shows.

DREAM WIFE

UK band Dream Wife release their new album Social Lubrication this week and have just announced a few North American dates in September, playing NYC (Brooklyn Made on 9/15), Portland, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles. All dates are here.

THRICE

Thrice are on their 20th anniversary tour for The Artist in the Ambulance, their early 2000s post-hardcore classic, playing it in full, and they've announced a second leg of shows, beginning on October 5 in Chicago and running through October 20 in Tucson. '68 opens the new dates.

THE WONDER YEARS

The Wonder Years have been celebrating the 10th anniversary of their classic album The Greatest Generation this year with a box set reissue and their own Philly fest that will find them performing the album in full, and now they've also announced an extensive tour that will find them performing the LP. Support comes from three great newer punk/emo bands, Anxious, Sweet Pill, and Action/Adventure, all of whom also play the band's Philly fest.

S.G. GOODMAN

S.G. Goodman has announced a fall North American tour, in continued support of her great 2022 album Teeth Marks. It begins in Charleston, SC on October 24, and runs through November 17 in Louisville, KY, with Why Bonnie and She Returns From War each opening select shows.

IAN SWEET / WHY BONNIE

Speaking of Why Bonnie, they'll play a show with Ian Sweet on Elsewhere Rooftop on August 22.

COROOK

Nashville singer/songwriter Corinne Savage just released their new EP as corook, serious person (part 1), after going viral on TikTok with their song "If I Were A Fish." They've now announced their first-ever North American headlining tour.

RIVAL CONSOLES

Rival Consoles, aka London producer Ryan Lee West, has announced his first US tour in five years, which supports his 2022 album Now Is.

ALLISON RUSSELL

Canadian singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Allison Russell has announced a new LP titled The Returner, coming on September 8 via Fantasy Records, as well as a North American tour.

SUN RA ARKESTRA

Sun Ra Arkestra are on tour this summer, playing VT's Burlington Discover Jazz Festival on Thursday, and then heading north across the Canadian border for a few shows. On their way back, they'll play NYC's tiny Nublu on July 2 for early and late shows as part of the East Village venue's 21st anniversary.

JULIE BYRNE

Julie Byrne's new album is out in July, and she's just added NYC-area release shows to her tour schedule.

TED LEO & THE PHARMACISTS

Ted Leo & The Pharmacists are playing DC venue The Black Cat's 30th anniversary in September with Velocity Girl and more, and they've announced a few other East Coast dates surrounding that appearance. They'll play Somerville, Philadelphia and NYC, all with Tami Hart of MEN.

THE FRONT BOTTOMS

Having just wrapped up shows supporting the 10th anniversary of Talon of the Hawk, The Front Bottoms have now announced the second and third legs of the tour supporting their upcoming album You Are Who You Hang Out With. The second leg runs through September and spans the Midwest and East Coast, with support from Vundabar. The third leg kicks off in October and sees the duo joined by Slothrust and traveling through the South and West Coast, and landing in NYC for their final two shows.

ALAN PALOMO

Neon Indian's Alan Palomo has announced his first album under his own name, World of Hassle, as well as a full-band fall tour.

--

Check our Tour Dates category for more.