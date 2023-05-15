Tour news: Overmono, Damien Rice, John Rice, Sarah Squirm, Everclear / The Ataris, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

OVERMONO

Having just released their excellent, long-awaited debut album, UK dance duo Overmono have announced fall tour dates, which kick off at Colorado's Red Rocks on September 13 and include stops in Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, Boston, Austin, Philly, San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco. No NYC date, but they did just play NYC last month.

attachment-Overmono_2023_Tour_Autumn_2 loading...

STEVIE NICKS

Stevie Nicks has extended her 2023 tour with an additional 13 dates this summer and fall. New shows include NYC's Madison Square Garden on October 1, plus Milwaukee, Houston, Austin, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Memphis, Savannah, Allentown, Detroit, San Diego, Los Angeles, and the Coachella Valley.

DAMIEN RICE

Irish singer-songwriter Damien Rice, who hasn't released an album in nearly a decade, will be in the US in December for four select shows. Dates begin November 29 at Kings Theatre, and then he heads to Chicago, Los Angeles and Oakland. Before that, Damien will tour across Asia and Europe. All dates are here.

damien rice north american tour loading...

THE WALKMEN

The Walkmen have extended their 2023 reunion tour, today announcing fall tour dates, including Nashville, Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle, Portland, Oakland, LA and Toronto shows.

THE HIVES

After returning with their first album in 11 years in August, The Hives will hit the road in North America starting in late October.

JOHN LEGEND

John Legend has announced two special "An Evening With" show at NYC's Beacon Theatre on November 7 & 8, promising each to be "A night of songs and stories." He'll be doing a similar show in Long Island just after that, and this summer also has shows in DC, Chicago, the Hollywood Bowl, and more.

attachment-john legend beacon theater loading...

PESO PLUMA

Mexican rapper/singer Peso Pluma has been everywhere lately and will continue to be, as his first US tour is coming up.

EVERCLEAR / THE ATARIS / THE PINK SPIDERS

'90s alt-rock hitmakers Everclear have announced a new live album, Live at The Whisky a Go Go, due September 8, and they've also announced a fall headlining tour with support from pop punk vets The Ataris and aughts-era garage rockers The Pink Spiders. All dates and tickets (including NYC's Gramercy Theatre on September 18) here.

GORILLA BISCUITS

NYHC legends Gorilla Biscuits have been teasing a hometown show, and they've now revealed details. It happens on Friday, September 8 at Brooklyn Monarch, and it's a stacked lineup with H2O, Crime in Stereo, End It, and Stand Still joining them. They've also announce West Coast shows with H20.

NO/MAS / KNOLL

Get ready for a double dose of grind when No/Mas and Knoll roll through a handful of US cities this June, including Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on June 18 with local support from Anti Sapien. There are also legs that include Negative Approach and ACxDC. All dates here. No/Mas and Knoll both released killer LPs last year, Consume / Deny / Repent and Metempheric, respectively.

BAR ITALIA

London trio bar italia will release their debut album, Tracy Denim, this Friday via Matador, and have announced a fall North American tour.

SARAH SQUIRM

Sarah Sherman, aka Sara Squirm, will be spending her SNL vacation on tour, with shows in Chicago, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Tulsa, Houston, Madison, Boston, and Seattle's THING fest.

sarah squirm loading...

DEAD BOYS / PLIMSOULS / WRECKLESS ERIC

Dead Boys will be touring with The Plimsouls and Wreckless Eric for a few dates this fall for an evening of classic late-'70s / early-'80s punk and power-pop.

HOLY WAVE

Austin shoegazers Holy Wave have announced a new album, Five of Cups, which will be out August 4 via Suicide Squeezey and have a few tour dates announced around that.

--

Check our Tour Dates category for more.