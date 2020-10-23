tour news: Ozzy, Aftershock fest, The Damned, Major Lazer, Osees & more

As the coronavirus pandemic remains a threat, tours and festivals continue to be postponed and canceled, and some have now been rescheduled. Head here for more COVID-19 related news and check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news. Meanwhile, visit Save Our Stages to learn more about how you can help make sure that independent venues are still around to hold shows when the pandemic is over.

AFTERSHOCK FESTIVAL 2021 LINEUP

Sacramento's Aftershock Festival has announced it's 2021 lineup, happening October 7-10. Metallica (playing two nights), My Chemical Romance, and Limp Bizkit are the headliners, and the rest of the lineup includes Rancid, The Offspring, Social Distortion, Mastodon, Suicidal Tendencies, Testament, Hatebreed, Gojira, Rise Against, L7, Anthrax, Knocked Loose, and more.

SMASHING PUMPKINS 'MELLON COLLIE & THE INFINITE SADNESS' TOUR

The Smashing Pumpkins' third LP, Mellon Collie & The Infinite Sadness, came out 25 years ago today, and to celebrate, the band were supposed to be announcing a world arena tour. Of course, like just about all other tours and shows right now, it's been postponed until 2021.

MAJOR LAZER

Major Lazer (Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums) just released their fourth album, Music is the Weapon, which features Nicki Minaj, J Balvin, Anitta, Khalid and more. Tonight they start a drive-in tour in Riverside, CA which then hits Burlingame and Sacramento before leaving California for dates in Houston, Fort Worth, Columbus, Atlanta, and Charlotte, NC. All dates are here.

OZZY OSBOURNE RESCHEDULED UK/EU DATES

Ozzy Osbourne was supposed to be on his "No More Tours 2020" trek through the UK and Europe right now, but those dates have been rescheduled for early winter 2022. "I really want to thank my fans for their loyalty and for waiting for me," says Ozzy. "Believe me, I can’t wait to see you all again. Please stay safe in these uncertain times. God Bless you All! Love Ozzy." Head here for all dates.

THE DAMNED (ORIGINAL LINEUP!)

To celebrate the 45th anniversary of their debut 45 RPM single, the original lineup of UK punk icons The Damned -- Dave Vanian, Captain Sensible, Rat Scabies and Brian James -- will be playing shows in London, Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester in July 2021. Pandemic permitting, and if the four of them can all still get along till then, of course.

JOHN DARNIELLE RESCHEDULES SOLO DATES

The Mountain Goats' John Darnielle has rescheduled his solo dates in Dallas, Oklahoma City, Woodstock, Holyoke, MA and Bethlehem, PA for June. "Please forgive my language but am I gonna bust out some old fuckin songs when I finally get to stand on a stage in front of y'all again? you had better believe it," says John. The Mountain Goats' new album Getting Into Knives is out now.

John Dwyer and the rest of Osees, who have released two albums already this year with another still to come, have rescheduled their UK and European dates for May 2021. Dates are here.

THE DISCO BISCUITS

The Disco Biscuits' drive-in tour is underway now and wraps up with a three-night Halloween run in LaFayette, NY.