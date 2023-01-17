Tour news: Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, John Early, FACS, Kyle Kinane, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

PANDA BEAR & SONIC BOOM

Panda Bear & Sonic Boom teamed up for 2022's great Reset, and now they're teaming up for their first collaborative tour, hitting UK and Eureopean cities in the spring. Bring that to North America, please!

MADONNA

Madonna is going to take a holiday -- and her greatest hits -- on the road with "The Celebration Tour" later this year.

YAEJI

Yaeji will support her long-awaited debut album on tour this spring.

GOVERNORS BALL 2023

NYC fest Governors Ball announced its 2023 lineup which includes headliners Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, ODESZA, and lots more.

JUST LIKE HEAVEN 2023

The 2023 edition of Just Like Heaven festival keeps those mid-'00s nostalgia vibes going with Yeah Yeah Yeahs, MGMT (playing Oracular Spectacular in full), Metronomy, Hot Chip, The Braver, Ladytron, M83, and more.

M83

In addition to Just Like Heaven fest, M83 have further expanded their North American tour, including a second NYC show.

WILCO

Wilco released their 12th album, Cruel Country, last year, and they've announced a new round of tour dates supporting it. The spring North American shows will begin in March with three-show residencies in Chicago and Port Chester, NY, where they're promising no repeated songs in each city.

PEDRO THE LION

Pedro the Lion will be celebrating the anniversaries of two albums -- 1998’s It’s Hard to Find a Friend, which turns 25, and 2002’s Control, which turns 21 -- by playing them both in full on tour.

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

The Black Dahlia Murder have announced their first major tour since the tragic death of lead vocalist Trevor Strnad. The band promised to carry on Strnad's legacy by supporting exciting young and new bands, and that's definitely what they're doing with this amazing tour lineup.

GOJIRA / MASTODON

Gojira and Mastodon have announced "The Mega-Monsters Tour," a co-headlining trek that runs through North America in two legs: April and May, and August and September. Support comes from the rapidly-rising symphonic, blackened deathcore band Lorna Shore.

KREATOR / SEPULTURA

Fresh off releasing their killer new album 'Hate Über Alles,' German thrash legends Kreator are embarking on a co-headlining North American tour with Sepultura, with support from Death Angel and SpiritWorld.

KYLE KINANE

Comedian Kyle Kinane has just announced a few East Coast tour dates happening in the spring, including a Jersey City show at White Eagle Hall on May 5. Head here for all dates.

SLEAFORD MODS

With a new album out this spring, Sleaford Mods will be on this side of the Atlantic to play Coachella and will tour around their appearance at the festival.

FACS

Chicago's FACS, who recently welcomed former member Jonathan van Herik (who also played with Brian Case and Noah Leger in Disappears) back into the fold, will be previewing songs from their forthcoming fifth album on a few February tour dates, including free shows in Cincinnati (2/12) and Brooklyn (2/14 @ Union Pool with Fine Place), plus Kingston and Troy, NY.

UNION POOL FREE TUESDAYS

FACS' show at Union Pool is part of the Brooklyn venue's Free Tuesdays series that in February also includes Wolf Eyes, keiyaA, Man on Man and more.

HIGH VIS

UK group High Vis released their excellent second album, Blending, last year, a record that mixed the members' hardcore punk background with Britpop and baggy influences. The band have yet to cross the pond and play shows over here, but that will change this spring.

LOVERS & FRIENDS 2023

Lovers & Friends, the Usher-presented throwback R&B / hiphop festival, has announced its 2023 edition, which happens Saturday, May 6 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Missy Elliot, Usher, and Mariah Carey are this year's headliners, with additional performances by Pitbull, The Diplomats, 50 Cent, Christina Aguilera, Miguel, Boyz II Men, Nelly, Busta Rhymes, and lots more.

FENNE LILY / CHRISTIAN LEE HUTSON

Fenne Lily, who just announced a new album, will be on the road this spring with Christian Lee Hutson.

DESTROYER / THE REDS, PINKS & PURPLES

Dan Bejar will be going on a Destroyer solo tour this spring, and he's bringing The Reds, Pinks & Purples along for what will be their first East Coast tour.

NNAMDÏ

NNAMDÏ released his Secretly Canadian debut LP Please Have A Seat in October, and will support it on tour in February, March, and April.

JOHN EARLY

Comedian and actor John Early will be on a West Coast stand-up tour in February, hitting San Diego, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco. After that, he'll jet back to NYC for a show at The Bell House on 2/21 with Yazan and the Gates Family Band and Vicky with a V.

ZBR FEST

Zegema Beach Records' ZBR Fest goes down May 6 & 7 in Chicago, and our sister site, Invisible Oranges, is one of the sponsors. The lineup includes Jerome's Dream, The Sawtooth Grin, Blind Girls, Gillian Cater, Closet Witch, Vientre, Eyelet and more.

BEACH ROAD WEEKEND 2023

The 2023 edition of Beach Road Weekend goes down August 25-27 in Martha's Vineyard, and they've just announced the lineup. Headliners are Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver and Leon Bridges, and also playing are Alvvays, Gary Clark Jr, Japanese Breakfast, Kevin Morby, Regina Spektor, and more.

GLEN HANSARD & MARKETA IRGLOVA

Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova continue the 15th anniversary celebration of their 2007 film Once with a run of US dates in August.

ECHOLAND 2023

New Live Oak, FL festival Echoland has announced its inaugural edition, happening on May 11-13 at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park. It's headlined by Tyler Childers (who will be presenting an "Echoland exclusive magical collaborative set," according to the press release), Vulfpeck, and Phil Lesh & Friends, and the lineup also features Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Tenacious D, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Noah Kahan, The Flaming Lips (performing Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots), 100 gecs, Yola, Grace Potter, BADBADNOTGOOD and more.

NARROW HEAD

After supporting White Reaper's tour and playing Sick New World fest, Houston shoegazers Narrow Head will do a headlining tour with support from Graham Hunt.

CRYOGYSER

Los Angeles-based dream pop trio Cryogeyser announced a spring tour, running through April in the US. They'll be supported by Draag on most dates, with Kraus, Phony and Garb joining them for select shows as well.

WATER FROM YOUR EYES

Brooklyn duo Water From Your Eyes just announced they've signed to Matador, and to celebrate, have also announced EU dates with Interpol and a free NYC residency.