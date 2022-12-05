Tour news: Paramore, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Darkside, Drake, Goo Goo Dolls, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

DARKSIDE

Darkside have announced their first tour since 2014, in support of their 2021 album, Spiral. The dates are all in Europe and the UK at the moment, including the Barcelona and Madrid editions of Primavera Sound. All dates are listed here.

THE WALKMEN

The Walkmen's 2023 reunion grows, with two-night stands in DC, Chicago and Philly.

GOO GOO DOLLS / O.A.R.

Goo Goo Dolls have announced "The Big Night Out" 2023 summer tour which has them out with O.A.R. in July, August and September. NYC-area stops include Jones Beach on 8/5 and PNC Bank Arts Center on 8/12.

PARAMORE

Paramore will celebrate the release of their new album, This is Why, with a special concert at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House on February 6 with Louis Prince. Their tour hits NYC for two shows at Madison Square Garden on May 30 & 31.

MASEGO

Masego has a new album on the way and he'll support that on tour in 2023. Dates begin March 13 in Santa Ana, CA and include a NYC show at Terminal 5 on April 1. Head here for all dates.

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS

After releasing two albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen, this year, Red Hot Chili Peppers will stay busy in 2023 with more tour dates. Some of the same openers who joined them on their 2022 tour will support them in 2023, along with some new faces: The Strokes, Iggy Pop, The Roots, St. Vincent, The Mars Volta, City and Colour, Thundercat, and King Princess each open select shows.

JACK WHITE

Jack White will be in Chicago this week to play Q101's Twisted Xmas show with Wet Leg and Starcrawler at Aragon Ballroom on Thursday (12/8), and while he's in town, he's announced a much more intimate club show the day before.

ABORTION FUNDS BENEFITS IN NYC, LA & CHICAGO

Ground Control Touring and reproductive justice nonprofit Noise For Now have collaborated to present the Abortion Funds Benefit show series, happening in NYC, LA, and Chicago on January 28. The NYC show has Ian Sweet, Katy Kirby, Horsegirl, Hannah Jadagu, Anysia Kym, Downtown Boys, and more.

A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE

Rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has added more dates to his 2023 tour, including Oakland, Kingtson, RI, Dallas and Brooklyn (Barclays Center on March 4). He'll be in NYC much sooner than that, playing The Apollo on December 16.

DRAKE

Drake has postponed his Apollo Theater shows again. He first postponed them to mourn Takeoff's death, rescheduling for December 6 & 7. SiriusXM, who are presenting the shows, announced that they were being rescheduled for January “We as a team have been working around the clock not just putting together a concert but an experience our fans deserve,” a statement reads. “With that said, we are up against some production delays that are just out of our control. These upcoming shows for SiriusXM are so incredibly special for us. If you are going to play the world-famous Apollo Theater, it has to be a world-class production." The shows are now scheduled for January 21 and January 22.

JILL SCOTT

Jill Scott was on a 20th anniversary tour for her debut album Who is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds Vol. 1 when COVID brought live music to a halt, but now she's once again gearing up to celebrate the album on tour, this time for its 23rd anniversary.

HOORAY FOR EARTH OPENING FOR MODEST MOUSE

Noel Heroux is resurrecting his Hooray for Earth moniker (last used in 2014) to open for Modest Mouse at shows this month in NYC (Terminal 5 on 12/19) and Washington, DC (9:30 Club on 12/20). Noel says new Hooray for Earth music is coming soon, stay tuned.

BOBBY WEIR & WOLF BROS

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros will be on tour starting in early 2023, including four nights at Port Chester's Capitol Theatre.

MALI OBOMSAWIN

Wabanaki bassist, composer, and songwriter Mali Obomsawin released ‘Sweet Tooth‘ earlier this year, a “suite for Indigenous resistance” that blends field recordings with contemporary jazz. They have tour dates this year and next.