Tour news: Patti Smith, Tems, TiaCorine, Bino Rideaux, Pop Montreal, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

PATTI SMITH

Patti Smith and Her Band are on tour this fall, including Asbury Park's See.Hear.Now Festival on 9/18 and a show at SummerStage in Central Park on 9/19, and Riot Fest in Chicago. She's just added a couple Southeast shows, playing Nashville on 10/21 and Atlanta on 10/22. Head here for all tour dates.

POP MONTREAL LINEUP CHANGES

Pop Montreal 2021 happens September 22-26 (both in person and online) but Covid has caused a few lineup changes. Soccer Mommy and Pomme have dropped off the bill, but Thus Owls, Tess Roby, FANNY and NOBRO have been added. The current lineup can be seen in the poster below, and more info is here.

DINOSAUR JR

"Due to the rise Covid cases and hospitalizations along with the impact that the Delta variant is having at the moment, Dinosaur Jr. will postpone the first leg of their fall tour, September 10th through October 2nd," the band write. "In the hope that conditions improve in the coming weeks, the band intends to proceed with the November 2021 and all 2022 dates as planned."

BOLDY JAMES

The prolific Detroit rapper Boldy James is fresh off releasing Bo Jackson with The Alchemist, and now he appears to be gearing up for a tour dubbed the "Bentayga Tour" (named after a song on 2020's Versace Tape). All dates don't seem to be announced yet, but he revealed that he's playing NYC on October 10 at SOB's with special guests.

TEMS

In addition to appearing on the new Drake album, Nigerian singer TEMS has some upcoming US shows, including NYC's SOB's on 9/19, Afropunk Atlanta, and more.

TIACORINE

North Carolina rapper TiaCorine has been rising since her single "Lotto" went viral on TikTok, and this year she followed it with the new album The Saga of 34Corine. She's also gearing up to play Rolling Loud NYC, Rolling Loud California, Day N Vegas, and NYC's SOB's on 9/20.

BINO RIDEAUX

Having just released the collaborative album Sixtape 2 with Blxst, West Coast singer/rapper Bino Rideaux will head out on tour this fall, San Diego, Los Angeles (The Novo on October 1 & 2), Dallas, Houston, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Oakland, Fresno, Santa Cruz, Sacramento, Tempe, Santa Ana, Allston, NYC (SOB's on 11/2), DC, Atlanta, Las Vegas and San Bernardino. All dates are here.

SUSTO

With a new album on the way, Charleston, SC's SUSTO will be on tour this fall, including South Carolina shows this weekend, and Southeast dates starting September 9 in Macon, GA. They've got more Southeast show in November too.

ABBA

Swedish pop royalty ABBA are back and will release new album Voyage -- their first in 40 years! -- in October. They aren't touring per se, but they've built ABBA Arena in London and hologram avatars of the band, created by the CGI wizzes who work on special effects for Star Wars, to perform all their hits with a 10-piece band.

HELMET

Helmet have cancelled their September run of headlining shows because of COVID concerns. In a statement, they write, "Due to the ongoing pandemic and for the safety of all concerned we are disappointed to have to cancel our short run of headline dates in the US due to take place later this month. We hope to be able to revisit some if not all these shows in 2022 and desperately look forward to an uninterrupted schedule finally and get back out on the road. Be safe everyone and thanks for your support."

THE DODOS

The Dodos have announced their eighth album, Grizzly Peak, due November 12, as well as a West Coast tour this fall. They'll play other US cities in early 2022.

BLUNT BANGS (REGGIE FROM BLACK KIDS)

Blunt Bangs is the new group led by Reggie Youngblood, who used to front Black Kids, that also includes guitarist Christian “Smokey” DeRoeck (Woods, Deep State) and drummer Cash Carter (Tracy Shedd, The Cadets). Their debut album is out in two weeks and they'll be on a short East Coast tour this month for the album, including stops in Philly, Brooklyn, Chicago and more.