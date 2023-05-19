Tour news: Pavement, American Football, Bridget St John, Yoshiki, Sueños Music Fest, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

PAVEMENT

This Pavement reunion may never end as the band keep extending it. In the last week they've added four Brooklyn shows, as well as appearances at Hopscotch in Raleigh and The National's Homecoming festival in Ohio. Head here for all dates.

HOPSCOTCH 2023

Speaking of, Raleigh, NC's Hopscotch Music Festival will hold its 2023 edition from September 7-9. The lineup is their biggest since 2019, and includes headliners Pavement, Denzel Curry, and Japanese Breakfast, plus Alvvays, Digable Planets, King Krule, American Football, Sunny Day Real Estate, Margo Price, Soccer Mommy, Mild High Club, Cut Worms, Quasi, Sam Evian, Sunny War and more.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

New homeowners American Football will be doing a little touring around their Hopscotch appearance, with late summer dates in Indianapolis, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Asheville, and Nashville.

attachment-american football loading...

GORILLA BISCUITS

After quickly selling out their first Brooklyn Monarch show, Gorilla Biscuits have added a second date with entirely different (and very awesome) openers.

YOSHIKI

X JAPAN bandleader Yoshiki this week announced Requiem, his upcoming 10th anniversary classical world tour with a full orchestra. "My tears became the melody," Yoshiki said. "After my mother passed away, I couldn't do anything. I had to cancel my live TV shows. I had to cancel everything. So I said, 'What can I do?' I actually went to see a doctor. I couldn't stop crying. The tears kept coming for days. Then I started composing this song called 'Requiem' and I said, 'You know what? I should move forward. I shouldn't give up at this point yet,' so this tour that was just announced was already in talks and I said, 'Let's do this' for me to move forward and to really thank my fans and everyone who has supported me." Dates include NYC's Carnegie Hall on October 28. All dates are here.

yoshiki loading...

BRIDGET ST JOHN

'70s folk icon Bridget St John is about to launch a short East Coast tour, starting May 28 in Brattleboro, VT and from there heading to Montreal, Becket, Kingston (Tubby's on 6/3) and NYC (The Bitter End on 6/4).

ALABASTER DEPLUME

London musician Alabaster DePlume has just released a new two-song single and announced a North American tour, which goes down after a Europe tour with Bon Iver and an appearance at the London edition of Pitchfork Festival.

HUDSON YARDS 2023 SUMMER LINEUP

After debuting last summer, Bowery Presents' series of free, outdoor summer shows will return to Hudson Yards in 2023. They'll happen every Wednesday from June 21-August 9 at 6PM, in the Public Square & Gardens. This year's lineup includes Geese, Thuy, DOMi & DJ Beck, Vagabon, and The 502s.

BLACK CAT 30TH ANNIVERSARY

DC indie venue Black Cat is turning 30 this year, and their celebration also features reunions of Velocity Girl and Gray Matter, plus Ted Leo, Ex Hex, Hammered Hulls, The Messthetics, Flasher and more.

TUBBY'S 5TH ANNIVERSARY

Kingston, NY venue Tubby's is turning five this year, and to celebrate they've put together an impressive three-day party happening September 29 - October featuring Bonnie Prince Billy, billy woods, Bush Tetras and more.

HELLOWEEN / HAMMERFALL

German metal vets Helloween just returned to North America on their "United Forces" tour with Sweden's HammerFall. The tour marks Helloween's first outing supporting their 2021 self-titled album, their most recent release, in the US and Canada, and upcoming stops include NYC, Toronto, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and more.

SUEÑOS FESTIVAL SET TIMES

Sueños Music Festival, the Chicago reggaeton and Latin music festival from the same people behind Lollapalooza and Mexico's Baja Beach Fest, goes down Memorial Day Weekend (May 27-28) in Lolla's home of Grant Park, and the set times are out now. The lineup includes Wisin & Yandel, Feid, Nicky Jam, Grupo Firme, El Alfa, Myke Towers, Arcángel, Becky G, Chencho Corleone, Eladio Carrión, Ivy Queen, Junior J, Ryan Castro, Young Miko, YOVNGCHIMI, PaoPao, and more. Set times, tickets, and more info here.

SUENOS_2023_MAIN-FLYER_SOCIAL-MEDIA_1200x1500-opt loading...

MICHAEL CERA PALIN

Atlanta DIY emo band Michael Cera Palin have a bunch of upcoming tour dates, including a newly-announced Brooklyn Made show with Teenage Halloween.

COROOK

Having gone viral on TikTok for their quirky, Moldy Peaches-esque ”If I Were A Fish” -- a collaboration with their partner Olivia Barton -- corook is now gearing up for a new EP, headlining shows, festival appearances, and more.

ESCUELA GRIND

Escuela Grind have been on the road with Greg Puciato, Deaf Club, and Trace Amount, and they've just added a Brooklyn show.

--

Check our Tour Dates category for more.