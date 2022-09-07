Tour news: Pavement, Jack White, Machine Head, The Secret Machines, Anand Wilder, more

PAVEMENT

A couple years late, Pavement's reunion tour starts tonight in San Diego. "Last week -- We really hit the guitar gym hard," notes Stephen Malkmus, who adds that "a lot of musical muscle definition will be on display for U who dare cross our path." The tour includes four shows at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre.

JACK WHITE

Jack White has added two special acoustic solo shows to his Supply Chain Issues tour, happening in Chattanooga, TN on 9/17 and Santa Fe on 9/29. Those are in addition to regular full-electric shows in Miami, Louisville, New Orleans, Houston, Oklahoma City and more. All dates are here.

MACHINE HEAD

Long-running metal band Machine Head have announced a fall tour for November and December. Says frontman Robb Flynn, “We're fucking STOKED to get out and demolish venues in some of our favorite small towns in America, we have had an awesome and productive pandemic break writing our new album ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN, but now it’s time for Machine Head to go melt some faces!!” Stops include Long Island (The Paramount on 11/30) and Asbury Park (Stone Pony on 12/2). Head here for all dates.

LOATHE

UK shoegazy metalcore band Loathe are gearing up for a new album, but meanwhile, they've just announced a North American tour that will find them playing their breakthrough 2020 album I Let It in and It Took Everything in full.

SUCCUMB

San Francisco avant-garde death metallers Succumb released their great and much-talked-about Jack Shirley-recorded sophomore album XXI on The Flenser in 2021, and now they're set to play their first-ever East Coast shows this fall.

DRY CLEANING

Dry Cleaning’s anticipated new album Stumpwork is out in October, and they'll be out on the road through April of 2023 in support of it, with dates in North America, Europe, and the UK.

TAKING BACK SUNDAY HOLIDAY SHOWS

Taking Back Sunday's 8th annual Holiday Spectacular goes down this December with Long Island and New Jersey shows, featuring Anthony Green, Foxing, Oso Oso, and more.

FLO MILLI

Flo Milli has announced her first headlining North American tour, kicking off in the fall. The Girls Just Wanna Have Fun tour hits Atlanta, DC, NYC, Boston, and Montreal before Houston rapper Monaleo joins for dates in the Midwest and West Coast.

ANAND WILDER (EX-YEASAYER)

Former Yeasayer member Anand Wilder will be on tour supporting his solo album I Don't Know My Words starting next week, kicking things off in NYC at Joe's Pub on September 13, with dates to follow in New Haven, Boston, Queens (Rockaway Film Festival on 9/19), DC and more.

SECRET MACHINES OPENING FOR METRIC

Holy 2004! The Secret Machines, who are reissuing their 2008 self-titled album on September 30, have been tapped to open Metric's upcoming "The Doomscroller Tour." "Their album Now Here is Nowhere from 2004 was a huge moment for us and for so many people," say Metric. "Secret Machines have not toured extensively in years and we are so lucky that timing worked out to make this possible." Dates wrap up with two shows at Brooklyn Steel on 10/26 and 10/27. All dates are here.

CROWDED HOUSE POSTPONE TOUR

Crowded House drummer Eloy Finn is recovering from a lower back injury, so their first North American tour in 12 years is postponed. ‘“The good health and future well-being of the band members has to be our priority," the band say.

ROME STREETZ

Brooklyn rapper and Griselda crew collaborator Rome Streetz has announced a hometown show at Elsewhere on October 22 with Def Soulja.

SUBHUMANS

After cancelling their spring 2020 tour due to COVID, UK anarcho-punk legends Subhumans are finally set to return to the East Coast.

AFROPUNK 2022

Brooklyn's Afropunk Festival is this weekend and set times are out.

ESG

NYC funk / post-punk icons ESG have a new album and documentary on the way and are playing shows.

YAYA BEY

Brooklyn's Yaya Bey, who released the great Remember Your North Star earlier this year, plays next weekend's Indieplaza festival at Rockefeller Center, and she's just announced another local show, happening October 10 at C'mon Everybody.

LEX RECORDS PARTY (EYEDRESS, FLYSIIFU, MORE)

Electronic label Lex Records is throwing a party at Brooklyn's Elsewhere on October 4 with Eyedress, Fly Anakin and offshoot Flysiifu (aka Fly Anakin & Pink Siifu) and B. Cool-Aid.