Tour news: Pavement, Marlon Williams, Twen, Duckwrth, The Heavy Heavy, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

MARLON WILLIAMS

New Zealand singer-songwriter Marlon Williams is releasing his third solo album, My Boy, on September 9 via Dead Oceans, and will be on tour not long after it's out. East Coast dates, including NYC's Brooklyn Made on September 15, are with Jo Schornikow, while West Coast shows are with Merk. Head here for his full schedule and check out new single "My Boy":

FOO FIGHTERS' TAYLOR HAWKINS TRIBUTE SHOW LINEUPS

Foo Fighters are paying tribute to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins with two special, guest-filled shows. After revealing the special guests for London earlier today, they've now announced who will join them for the Los Angeles show.

THE HEAVY HEAVY

UK band The Heavy Heavy, who just released an expanded edition of their Life and Life Only EP via ATO, have announced their first US tour which includes stops in Nashville, DC, Philly, NYC (Mercury Lounge on 9/28), Raleigh, Minneapolis, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, and more.

PIXIES

Pixies will welcome new album Doggerel with three West Coast dates and a NYC show this October.

PAVEMENT (UK TOUR OPENERS)

Pavement will be on tour in the UK and Europe this fall and they've announced openers for the shows, which include Crack Cloud, Pictish Trail, Bull, The Lovely Eggs, Richard Dawson, The Bug Club, Los Bitchos, The Wonder, Katy J Pearson, Beak>, Pretty Happy, and Stevie Appleby. Before that they'll be in North America. All dates are here.

THE SHINS OH INVERTED WORLD! TOUR

The Shins are celebrating the 21st birthday of their quietly game-changing debut album Oh, Inverted World this summer, and they've added a few new dates.

LA DISPUTE

La Dispute are celebrating the belated tenth anniversary of their classic second album, Wildlife, on the road this fall.

ALGERNON CADWALLADER

Emo revival OGs Algernon Cadwallader recently announced that they're reuniting for their first tour in 10 years, including a Brooklyn show on October 20 at Monarch, which sold out immediately. Now they've added a second, bigger Brooklyn show.

DDG

Melodic Michigan rapper DDG recently released new single "Storyteller" and also has a few tour dates in July, including Chicago, Atlanta and Brooklyn (Music Hall of Williamsburg on 7/16). He's also on tap for Rolling Loud Toronto in September.

DUCKWRTH

Duckwrth has announced the Chrome Bull Tour which kicks off September 14 in Santa Barbara and makes its way around North America before wrapping up in San Diego on November 6. The NYC stop happens at at Webster Hall on October 9.

TWEN

Nashville duo Twen will release new album One Stop Shop on July 22 and they'll be on tour, too, including NYC release shows at TV Eye on July 27 (with OK Cowgirl and Superblush) and Mercury Lounge on July 28 (with Sub*T). Head here for all dates and check out a few songs from the album:

WOMBO / DEEPER

Wombo are gearing up to release Fairy Rust next month and will be on tour with Chicago's Deeper for much of it. Before the tour officially gets underway, they'll play a release show at Brooklyn's The Broadway on July 21. All dates are here and check out their video for "Snakey":

VANISHING TWIN

London-based band Vanishing Twin are part of the very cool Desert Daze 2022 lineup and while here they're going to play a few other shows, including their NYC debut.

GRACE IVES

Brooklyn-based musician and songwriter Grace Ives' new album Janky Star came out this past Friday via True Panther/Harvest and she's just announced her first headlining tour.