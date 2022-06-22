Tour news: Peaches, Two Door Cinema Club, Living Hour, Oceans of Slumber, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

PEACHES

Peaches has announced more dates for The Teaches of Peaches 20th anniversary tour, which will happen in August. Stops including Los Angeles, Vegas, Santa Fe, Denver, Minneapolis, Columbus, Chicago, Philly, DC, Richmond, Atlanta, New Orleans, Orlando, and Miami. Head here for all dates.

PUSHA T

Phase 2 of Pusha T‘s ‘It's Almost Dry Tour‘ includes festivals like Rolling Loud and Made in America, and headline shows.

SANTIGOLD

Santigold is going on tour in support of her upcoming album Spirituals. The Holified Tour kicks off with a slew of North American dates in October and November.

BONNY DOON

Detroit's Bonny Doon are playing the 2022 Woodsist Festival in Accord, NY in September, and they'll tour around it. Things kick off with a hometown show on 9/21, and from there hit Lakewood, OH, Baltimore, Brooklyn (Elsewhere Zone One on 9/24 with B Boys), and Philly.

LIVING HOUR / SOUR WINDOWS

Canadian band Living Hour release their new album Someday Is Today on September 2 via Kanine Records, and they'll head out on the road shortly after. Part of the tour, including the NYC date on 9/14 at Trans Pecos, is with Sour Windows, while the second half of the tour is with Crywank & Chastity. Head here for all dates and check out new single "No Body":

GIBBY HAYNES (BUTTHOLE SURFERS)

Gibby will team up once again with kids from the Paul Green Rock Academy to play “Butthole Surfers Classics & Other Oddities“ on tour in July.

ALEX CAMERON / LOAH

Alex, Roy and the rest of the band will be on the road in October with Loah.

OCEANS OF SLUMBER

Southern gothic rockers Oceans of Slumber's new album Starlight and Ash comes out July 22 via Century Media, and they've announced a late summer tour in support. Stops include Atlanta, Tampa, Chapel Hill, Brooklyn (Saint Vitus on 9/3 with Grey Skies Fallen), Providence, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago and more.

FIRST AID KIT W/ LORD HURON

The Swedish folk-pop duo First Aid Kit will join Lord Huron on select US dates in August.

TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB / DAY WAVE

Irish indie band Two Door Cinema Club will support their upcoming album Keep on Smiling on tour with Day Wave this fall, with dates in Philly, NYC (Terminal 5 on 11/1), Boston, DC, Toronto, CHicago, Salt Lake City, Oakland, L.A. and more. Head here for all dates.

RACHIKA NAYAR

Brooklyn-based musician and composer Rachika Nayar announced her second LP, Heaven Come Crashing, due out August 26 via NNA Tapes, and has a few tour dates as well.

HELLOGOODBYE

Hellogoodbye will be on a solo tour of living rooms this summer, and are also playing City Winery locations in NYC, Boston and Philly.