Tour news: Pet Shop Boys / New Order, Wet Leg, Deaf Club, Found Footage Festival, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

PET SHOP BOYS / NEW ORDER

After two years of pandemic delays, Pet Shop Boys and New Order's "UNITY" Tour finally gets underway this Saturday (9/17) in Toronto. DJ Paul Oakenfold will open the shows, and he tour hits Brooklyn's Barclays Center on 9/23 with New Order playing last, and Manhattan's Madison Square Garden on 9/28 with Pet Shop Boys playing last. There are also two nights at Hollywood Bowl and more. Head here for all dates.

psb-new-order loading...

WET LEG

Wet Leg have been on a nonstop tour this year in support of their fantastic debut album, but it finally caught up with them, and they had to cancel their recent Denver and Abiquiu, NM shows to get a little rest. They're back at it, though, and are in the NYC-area this weekend to open for Florence + The Machine at Madison Square Garden on Saturday (9/17), and then play Asbury Park's Sea.Hear.Now festival on Sunday (9/18). They've also added a show, playing Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl on December 1 as part of WNXP's two-year anniversary celebration. All dates are here.

WEYES BLOOD

Earlier this week, Weyes Blood announced her highly anticipated new album And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow, and a 2023 tour supporting it. Tickets to the new shows went on sale today (9/16), and she's already added a second shows in NYC, Toronto, and San Francisco.

DEAF CLUB (DATES WITH MELT-BANANA & MORE)

Deaf Club -- aka Justin Pearson (The Locust, Dead Cross, Planet B), Brian Amalfitano (ACxDC), Scott Osment (Weak Flesh), Jason Klein (Run With The Hunted), and Tommy Meehan (The Manx, Chum Out!) -- will be on a West Coast tour starting 9/29 in Long Beach, with stops in Sacramento and Berkeley before joining up with Melt-Banana for shows in Seattle, Portland, Eugene, Bend, Redding and Ventura. All dates are below, along with their new video for “But Does It Fart?” from their Bad Songs Forever EP:

deaf-club-tour loading...

NY NIGHT TRAIN HAUNTED HOP

Jonathan Toubin's annual Haunted Hop party returns on Halloween night (10/31) at Knockdown Center in Queens. This year is being billed as "An indoor/outdoor haunted house w/ 33 bands, 8 DJs, dancing, cinema, installations, visuals, food, & drink across a labyrinth of rooms." Bands include Hunx & His Punx, Hank Wood and The Hammerheads, Christeene and her Fkkn Band, Martin Rev of Suicide, Man on Man, and more.

RHETT MILLER

Having just released new album The Misfit, Rhett Miller is on tour now with upcoming dates in Baltimore, Columbus, Cleveland, Detroit, Grand Rapids, and more.

FOUND FOOTAGE FESTIVAL

Weird VHS collectors and morning news pranksters Nick Prueher and Joe Pickett will be taking the Found Footage Festival on the road this fall, and have added lots more dates to their schedule, including stops in Milwaukee, Cleveland, Columbus, Grand Rapids, Albany and more.

BONNY DOON

Detroit band Bonny Doon just announced they've signed with ANTI- and have tour dates surrounding their appearance at the 2022 Woodsist Film Festival.