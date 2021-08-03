Tour News: Phony Ppl, Caroline Rose, Cameron Esposito, more

PHONY PPL

Brooklyn-based band Phony Ppl will hit the road in October on their North American "Nowhere But Up" tour. Dates run through November and include Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles (Echoplex on November 2), Seattle, Portland, Chicago, Toronto, NYC (Irving Plaza on November 24) and more. Alex Mali opens the shows, and you can see all dates here.

CAROLINE ROSE

Caroline Rose will head out on tour this fall. She's announced a run of dates called "Life's a Humbling Ride 2021," kicking off in Austin in September and hitting Brooklyn (Music Hall of Williamsburg on October 13), Cambridge, Albany, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and more. She also has a couple of dates lined up for 2022, in Denver and West Hollywood. See all dates here.

CAMERON ESPOSITO

Comedian Cameron Esposito has announced the "Masc Up Mini Tour," with stand-up dates in Los Angeles (August 15 at Dynasty Typewriter), Brooklyn (August 26 and 27 at Bell House), and Philadelphia. She also has a Salt Lake City show in October. See all dates here.

DAN JOE DVD SHOW

Joe Pera and Dan Licata's standup series continues this summer at Bell House in Brooklyn, with dates on August 3, 10, and 17. See all dates and lineups here.

THE KILLERS

The Killers will warm up for their big NYC show in Central Park with Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, and more, with a warm up show at Terminal 5. Date and ticketing info is still to be announced, but stay tuned.

AZEALIA BANKS

Azealia Banks returns to the stage this month in NYC with a late night show at Webster Hall on August 27 (tickets). That's her only upcoming date at the moment.

JOHN MULANEY

John Mulaney has expanded his post-rehab "From Scratch" tour with new dates in the NYC-area, Philly, Las Vegas, and Atlanta. See all dates here.

TYLER, THE CREATOR

Tyler, The Creator announced a 2022 tour supporting his new album Call Me If You Get Lost. He'll have Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown joining him as support, and the shows run from February through April of 2022. See all dates here.

SEEYOUSPACECOWBOY / GREYHAVEN / VATICAN / WRISTMEETRAZOR

SeeYouSpaceCowboy are touring with Greyhaven, Vatican, and Wristmeetrazor in November and December, including a Brooklyn show (which you can get tickets to early on BrooklynVegan Presale starting 8/5 at 10 AM). See all dates here.

A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS

A Place to Bury Strangers will support their new EP Hologram on tour in winter of 2022. Glove and TV Priest each open dates, and you can see them all here.

WINDHAND

Windhand announced a pair of NYC shows at Saint Vitus with Aertex this fall. See all dates here.

MARY LATTIMORE

Mary Lattimore heads out on a North American tour this fall, including dates with Ana Roxanne, Walt McClements, and William Tyler. See all dates here.

HAND HABITS

Hand Habits are playing a full-band release show for their new album Fun House in Los Angeles. More details here.