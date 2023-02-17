Tour news: Pink, beabadoobee, Mad Caddies, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Homeboy Sandman, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

BEABADOOBEE

Beabadoobee has a few US headline shows while on tour with Taylor Swift, including two nights at NYC's Terminal 5 on July 31 and August 1, Pittsburgh and Los Angeles.

beabadoobee tour loading...

DEPECHE MODE

Depeche Mode are about to embark on their first tour in five years, and they’ve added 29 new dates in the fall that will keep them on the road until the end of 2023.

BOTCH

Botch just announced their first tour in over 20 years, and now they’ve added a couple new shows.

FLEET FOXES

After announcing West Coast shows with My Morning Jacket in August, Fleet Foxes have fleshed out their touring plans for the summer a little more. They'll be out with Uwade (who appears on their 2020 album Shore) beginning in June and continuing through July, including stops in Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Asheville, Orlando, New Orleans, Kansas City, Omaha, and more.

MAD CADDIES

Mad Caddies have announced June tour dates on the East Coast, including Brooklyn Monarch on June 16 and Long Island's Spotlight on June 17., both of which are with The Last Gang. The second part of the tour is with Supervillains. Head here for all dates.

mad caddies loading...

THE REVEREND HORTON HEAT

Psychobilly great The Reverend Horton Heat is on the road more weeks than not, and has a very busy 2023 schedule lined up.

HOMEBOY SANDMAN

Brooklyn rapper Homeboy Sandman has a few East Coast dates in April, including Pittsburgh, NYC (Cafe Erzulie on 4/14) and New Haven. All dates are here.

WESLEY JOSEPH

Birmingham-born, London-based songwriter/producer/filmmaker Wesley Joseph released his new album, GLOW, today, and has announced his first North American shows.

LADYSMITH BLACK MAMBAZO

South African choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo came to international prominence after appearing on Paul Simon's Graceland in 1986. They have US performances coming up in March, including Los Angeles' Walt Disney Concert Hall on March 3 (with Madison McFerrin) and NYC's Kaufmann Concert Hall on March 18. See all dates here.

SOLANGE'S 'ELDORADO BALLROOM' SERIES

Solange, along with her Saint Heron creative agency, has curated a new series at BAM called Eldorado Ballroom featuring Kelela, keiyaA, and more.

PERE UBU

Pere Ubu will release Trouble On Big Beat Street, their 19th album, on May 26 via Cherry Red, and they'll celebrate with NYC and L.A. shows.

P!NK

P!nk just released new album Trustfall, and has announced a 14-city fall tour in support, with GROUPLOVE and KidCutUp on all dates. Stops include San Francisco, Vancouver, Montreal, NYC (Madison Square Garden on 11/4), Cleveland, Miami and more. Before that is the P!NIK: Summer Carnival which hits NYC's Citi Field on August 3 with Brandi Carlile, GROUPLOVE and KidCutUp. All dates are here.

LUCINDA WILLIAMS

Lucinda‘s 2023 tour schedule includes three nights at NYC‘s City Winery and more.

TROMBONE SHORTY / ZIGGY MARLEY

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley have announced a co-headlining summer tour. They'll be on the road together from June through August, with support from Mavis Staples and Robert Randolph on most dates. Trombone Shorty also has some shows with Yola and Mavis, with Robert and Devon Gilfillian as support varying by date.

KEVIN BARNES

Of Montreal's Kevin Barnes will be playing a special solo show at NYC's Le Poisson Rouge on June 4 with Starla Online, which is part of the venue's 15th anniversary. It's his only show at the moment.

WORRIERS

Worriers will debut their new touring lineup this spring on East Coast dates.

OVLOV

Connecticut band Ovlov have a pair of shows at Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on April 22 and 23 with Disco Doom and Youbet on night one, and J&L Defer and Pet Fox on night two.

COMEDY BANG! BANG!

‘Comedy Bang! Bang!: The Podcast: The Book‘ is out April 25, and Scott Aukerman and crew are celebrating that night in Brooklyn.

INFEST

Powerviolence legends Infest have scheduled a rare NYC show with some great openers.