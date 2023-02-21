Tour news: Pinkshift, Bernie Sanders, Cigarettes After Sex, Jon Anderson (Yes), and more

PINKSHIFT

Baltimore punks Pinkshift have announced dates with Spaced and BLKVAPOR before their run with Origami Angel. Those dates include stops in New Haven, Burlington, Toronto, Syracuse, and more. All dates are here.

FEIST

Feist has announced a North American tour in support of her anticipated new album Multitudes. She'll be performing in the round with 360-degree immersive sound.

GUNS N' ROSES

Guns N’ Roses will hit North America, Europe, and the Middle East this summer and fall, beginning in Tel Aviv on June 5.

JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have announced a new album, Weathervanes, and a summer tour that has him out at different dates with S.G. Goodman, Deer Tick, Angel Olsen, Amythyst Kiah, Kathleen Edwards, The Baseball Project, and Allison Russell.

CIGARETTES AFTER SEX

Dreampop act Cigarettes After Sex have announced a big summer tour that includes stops in San Diego, L.A., Phoenix, Denver, Portland, Chicago, Toronto, Philly, Boston, DC, Nashville and more before wrapping up in NYC at Forest Hills Stadium on September 15. Head here for all dates.

cigarettes after sex 2023 tour loading...

BERNIE SANDERS

Bernie Sanders just started a tour promoting his book It's OK to be Angry About Capitalism. The tour started last night in Brooklyn at BAM, and from there heads to DC, Charlottesville, L.A., San Jose, and Tucson. Details and tickets are here.

CELEBRATING DAVID BOWIE W/ PETER MURPHY, ADRIAN BELEW, MORE

The 2023 edition of the Celebrating David Bowie tour has been announced, with Bauhaus frontman Peter Murphy as lead vocalist on the North American leg. Also performing are Adrian Belew, Royston Langdon (Spacehog), A Perfect Circle's Matt McJunkins and Jeff Friedl, saxophonist Ron Dziubla, and guitarist Eric Schermerhorn.

JON ANDERSON (YES) & THE BAND GEEKS

Yes vocalist Jon Anderson will be touring with The Band Geeks this spring, performing “And You and I,” “Starship Trooper,” “Heart of the Sunrise” and epic works like “Close To The Edge,” “The Gates of Delirium,” “Awaken” and other classics. Dates include a NYC show at Palladium Times Square on April 21. All dates are here.

jon anderson band geeks loading...

JOE RUSSO'S ALMOST DEAD

Joe Russo's Almost Dead have announced more dates leading into the summer, including two shows at Red Rocks in Colorado and NYC's The Rooftop at Pier 17 on July 27.

THE ALBUM LEAF

The Album Leaf’s first proper album in seven years is out in May, and he’ll head on a US tour shortly after its release.

EN ATTENDANT ANA

Parisian band En Attendant Ana release their third album, Principia, this week via Trouble in Mind, and will tour the US in May

YUNGMORPHEUS / FLY ANAKIN

LA-based rapper YUNGMORPHEUS has announced a new album, From Whence It Came, as well as a spring tour with Fly Anakin.

RIVAL SCHOOLS OPENERS

Rival Schools have revealed the opening bands for their upcoming reunion shows. In the US, they'll be joined by Soft Blue Shimmer and Jinx at both West Coast shows, plus Truth Cult and Scarlet at NYC's Bowery Ballroom on May 19 and Praise and Somerset Thrower at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on May 20.

MOON TOOTH

Moon Tooth have announce their first show back since Nick Lee received treatment for Limbic Encephalitis. It happens May 20 at Brooklyn Monarch with Astronoid, Cryptodira and Somnuri.

THE HEAD AND THE HEART (DATES WITH FATHER JOHN MISTY AND REVIVALISTS)

The Head and The Heart will be on tour this year, starting with this weekend's Innings Festival in Tempe, AZ. They've just announced summer dates, which are with Father John Misty and Miya Folick, and then with The Revivalists and Jamie Wyatt.

BAND OF HORSES / THE REVIVALISTS

The Revivalists also have co-headlining tour dates with Band of Horses.

MIYA FOLICK

Before dates with The Head and The Heart, Miya Folick will also be out with Dermot Kennedy, then Aly & AJ (including NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom on 4/22). All dates are here.

MOON RIVER FESTIVAL

The 2023 Moon River Festival happens September 9 & 10 in Chattanooga, TN with CAAMP, Hozier, Houndmouth, Nickel Creek, First Aid Kit, Marcus King, and more.

ARLO MCKINLEY

Country artist Arlo McKinley will be on tour this spring, including a NYC show at Mercury Lounge on April 5. Other stops in it include DC, Richmond, Pittsburgh and more.

MASSACRE

Kam Lee's current version of Massacre (which welcomed back original bassist Michael Borders in 2019) will be on tour this spring, including a Brooklyn show at Saint Vitus on May 2 with Morta Skuld and Druid Lord.

moon tooth monarch loading...

PUG FEST

Pug Fest (fka DIY Burning Man) is a DIY/punk/emo festival happening at three Michigan venues, curated by Michigan DIY booking agency The Pleasant Underground with Prince Daddy, For Your Health, Arm’s Length, Carly Cosgrove, and more.

COLA

Cola, the Canadian trio featuring ex-Ought members Tim Darcy and Ben Stidworthy along with U.S. Girls/Weather Station drummer Evan Cartwright, have announced a spring tour.