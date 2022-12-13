Tour news: Pixies, Chuck Ragan, Marina Allen, !!! (Chk Chk Chk), Runnner, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

PIXIES

Pixies have announced the first leg of their 2023 North American tour supporting this year's Doggerel. The eight-date run begins May 4 in Oakland and wraps up at Salt Lake City's Kilby Block Party, and also includes stops in Monterey, Phoenix, Santa Fe, Denver, and Las Vegas. Head here for all dates.

pixies - May 2023 N.A. tour poster_hi loading...

SZA

SZA finally released her long-awaited (and great) new album SOS last week, and now she's announced a North American arena tour in support of it. It's her first arena tour, and Omar Apollo is opening.

SUNSET RUBDOWN

Spencer Krug is taking Sunset Rubdown back out on the road in 2023 for their first shows since 2009, and they've added a second NYC show.

THE INTERRUPTERS / FRANK TURNER

Modern ska-punk greats The Interrupters will continue to support their new album In The Wild in 2023 with a co-headlining North American tour with Frank Turner, plus support from Hepcat, Laura Jane Grace, Chuck Regan, Bedouin Soundclash, The Skints, The Bandulus, and Left Alone, varying by date.

CHUCK RAGAN (HOT WATER MUSIC)

Hot Water Music's Chuck Ragan will be on a solo tour in January with dates in Atlantic City, Norfolk, Charlottesville, and Lititz, PA, and then he'll be back out this spring with shows in Calgary, Missoula, Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, and more. Head here for all dates.

JACK WHITEHALL

English comedian Jack Whitehall will be on tour in North America in 2023.

MARINA ALLEN (DATES WITH S.G. GOODMAN & ANDY SHAUF)

Marina Allen released Centrifics earlier this year and will be busy on tour in 2023, first with S.G. Goodman, leading up to an appearance at SXSW. Later in the spring she'll be out with Andy Shauf, beginning at NYC's Brooklyn Steel on April 20. All dates are here.

RUNNNER / WAVEFORM*

Runnner have announced their first full-band North American tour, with the trek starting February 24 in San Diego, heading across the country, winding back and finishing in San Francisco on March 28. Most of the tour, including the Brooklyn show at Baby's All Right on March 8, is with waveform*.

runnner-tour loading...

KHEMMIS / CONJURER / WAKE

Denver doomsters Khemmis, UK sludge/post-metallers Conjurer, and Canadian grind-turned-post-metal band Wake will tour North America together in spring of 2023.

UNDEROATH / PERIPHERY / LOATHE

Metalcore vets Underoath have announced the 2023 headlining 'Blind Obedience Tour,' with openers Periphery and Loathe.

OFF!

OFF! had to postpone their fall tour in support of their new album Free LSD, but they've now announced new dates.

SF SKETCHFEST

The 2023 lineup for SF Sketchfest is pretty awesome.

!!! (CHK CHK CHK)

!!! (Chk Chk Chk) just got back from South America and have a few West Coast shows this week, including San Luis Obispo, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Felton, CA. Check out their new video for "This is Pop 2":

PRIMAVERA PORTO

After announcing Primavera Sound Barcelona and Madrid, their Portugal festival is now announced.

2023 TIBET HOUSE BENEFIT CONCERT

After virtual pandemic editions the last two years, the annual Tibet House benefit is finally returning to Carnegie Hall in 2023 with Philip Glass, Patti Smith, Laurie Anderson, Gogol Bordello, New Order's Bernard Sumner and more.