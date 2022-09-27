Tour news: Pixies, Death Cab, Dominic Fike, The Weeknd, The Comet is Coming, The Cult, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE / MOMMA

Death Cab for Cutie are on tour currently and play NYC's Forest Hills Stadium on Friday with Real Estate. They've also just announced an early 2023 run with Momma beginning January 27 in Louisville and wrapping up February 14 in Nashville. All dates are here.

THE WEEKND

The Weeknd has rescheduled his 9/3 L.A. show at SoFi Stadium which he cut short due to losing his voice. The new date is November 26 and he's also added a second show on November 27. Kaytranada and Mike Dean will open both shows.

SANTIGOLD

Santigold has cancelled her tour, citing "physical, mental, spiritual, and economic" challenges, and "the new reality that awaited" post-COVID lockdown. "I have tried and tried, looked at what it would take from every angle, and I simply don't have it. I can't make it work," she wrote in a lengthy statement.

PHISH

Phish will close out 2022 at Madison Square Garden for their annual New Year’s Eve run.

PATTI SMITH

Like she usually does, Patti Smith will be celebrating her birthday (12/30) with a special NYC show.

PIXIES

The Pixies release new album Doggerel this Friday and they've just announced in-store signings in Los Angeles (10/2 at Fingerprints Music) and NYC (Rough Trade on 10/5). Right after their NYC signing they'll head over to Terminal 5 for a release show, which is one of a few dates celebrating the album. All dates are here.

OSEES

Having just played three nights in Brooklyn over the weekend OSEES just announced they'll be heading back this way in December.

PIERRE KWENDERS

After winning the 2022 Polaris Prize for his new album José Louis and the Paradox of Love, Pierre Kwenders will play some shows this year and next.

THE COMET IS COMING

Shabaka Hutchings' electronic leaning group The Comet is Coming are on tour now in support of terrific new album Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam. They've just added a second night at NYC's Bowery Ballroom on October 21 (their 10/22 Bowery show is selling fast).

HELL'S HEROES 2023 LINEUP

Hell's Heroes Festival returns for its fifth year to Houston's White Oak Music Hall on March 24 & 25, 2023, headlined by Triptykon, who will do an entire set of early Celtic Frost songs, including from 1984's Morbid Tales and 1985's To Mega Therion. The lineup also includes Possessed, Razor, Demon, Pagan Altar, Satan, Visigoth, Night Demon, Night Cobra, Hällas, Haunt, Danava, and more.

THE CULT

With their tour with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus wrapping up this weekend, The Cult have announced a few fall shows in Washington state (Snoqualmie, Airway Heights, Ridgefield), California (Monterey, San Francisco, Santa Barbara), and Chandler, AZ. Head here for all dates.

SAMIA

Samia‘s second album Honey will be out January 27, and she'll tour in February and March.

MELODY'S ECHO CHAMBER

Melody's Echo Chamber is releasing Unfold, the lost follow-up to her debut album, on Friday and she's announced NYC and L.A. shows happening in spring 2023.

JACK TERRICLOTH TRIBUTE SHOWS

World/Inferno Friendship Society leader Jack Terricloth sadly and unexpectedly passed away last year at age 50, and now many musicians have come together for a 39-song tribute album and a series of memorial shows/events happening on and around Halloween.

DOMINIC FIKE

Musician Dominic Finke, who you might know from Euphoria, will be on the Out of Order Tour beginning November 6 in Seattle with stops in Portland, Austin, Nashville, NYC (Terminal 5 on 12/2), Montreal, Denver and more before wrapping up in Tempe on 12/16.

FRONT BOTTOMS CHAMPAGNE JAM 2022

Front Bottoms are bringing their annual Champagne Jam back to Philly this year with Joyce Manor, Soul Glo, Kevin Devine, Titus Andronicus, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, and more.

MOON DUO

Moon Duo are playing Austin's Levitation Festival over Halloween Weekend which is one of their awesomely trippy Lightship shows and they'll be taking it to San Francisco's The Chapel on November 3 which is part of the venue's 10th anniversary celebration. See it if you can.

ANNA OF THE NORTH

Norwegian artist Anna of the North releases new album Crazy Life on November 4 and to celebrate she's playing special shows in NYC (11/14 @ Baby's All Right), Los Angeles (11/16 @ Moroccan Lounge) and Mexico City (Corona Capital Festival).

YACHT

New documentary The Computer Accent follows YACHT as they worked with AI software to create their 2019 album ‘Chain Tripping‘. They're touring the film and playing live in select cities this fall.