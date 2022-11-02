Tour News: Placebo, Tenci, Dreamville Festival, YELLE, FloydFest, more

PLACEBO

Placebo were forced to postpone their first North American tour in eight years back in September due to "visa and logistical issues," and now they've announced new dates in April and May of 2023. Deap Vally support them on most dates, including NYC shows at Brooklyn Steel on April 23 and 24. See all dates here.

TENCI

Chicago-based band Tenci release their new album, A Swollen River, A Well Overflowing, this Friday (11/4) on Keeled Scales, and they've announced a new run of 2023 tour dates supporting it in North America, running from January into February and resuming in April. They also have shows lined up this month, including a Brooklyn date at Baby's All Right on November 12. See all dates here.

DREAMVILLE FESTIVAL

J. Cole's Dreamville Festival has officially announced its return in 2023, happening on April 1-2 at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina. The lineup and ticket information are still TBA; stay tuned.

YELLE

French artist YELLE has announced her first US dates in five years, happening in February and March of 2023. There are just a few dates at the moment, including Brooklyn shows on February 28 and March 1 at Elsewhere. See all dates here.

FLOYDFEST

Virginia festival FloydFest announced the lineup to its 2023 edition, happening July 26-30 at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, VA. The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow, and Goose headline, and the lineup also features Elle King, Yelawolf and Shooter Jennings Present: Sometimes Y, Ripe, Shane Smith & The Saints, Altın Gün, Nikki Lane, Ian Noe, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

ISABELLA LOVESTORY

Isabella Lovestory will go on a brief Amor Hardcore tour this fall supporting her excellent new album, and is promising more dates TBA.

GABE LEE

Nashville native Gabe Lee has a few shows happening this month, in his hometown and in NYC.

YO LA TENGO

Following their December Hanukkah shows at Bowery Ballroom, Yo La Tengo will head on tour starting in February in support of their new album, This Stupid World.

MORBID ANGEL

Morbid Angel are celebrating "40 years of acid" with the "United States Tour of Terror 2023," joined by Revocation and Crypta, plus Skeletal Remains on the first leg and Vitriol on the second.

TWO STEP INN FESTIVAL

Georgetown, TX festival Two Step Inn announced its inaugural 2023 lineup, featuring Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, and more.

HINTERLAND FESTIVAL

Iowa festival Hinterland returns in August with Bon Iver, Zach Bryan, and Maggie Rogers headlining.

SHYGIRL

Shygirl announced new North American tour dates supporting her fantastic debut album Nymph, starting in March.