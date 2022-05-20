Tour news: Pond, Beach Bunny, Format Fest, Sierra Hull, Lindstrøm, Remember Sports, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

POND

Aussie psych pop band Pond will be on tour this fall with dates starting November 28 in Washington, DC and including NYC (Webster Hall on 11/29), Philly, Montreal, Chicago, Denver, Portland, Vancouver, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more.

BEACH BUNNY

Beach Bunny has announced rescheduled dates for the shows missed due to her testing positive for Covid earlier this month. New dates happen later this summer, including the NYC shows which are now happening at Brooklyn Steel on August 6 & 7. All dates are listed here.

JOYCE MANOR / CITIZEN / PRINCE DADDY / PHONY

Joyce Manor are gearing up to release their new album 40 oz. to Fresno on 6/10 via Epitaph, and they'll be on tour for it this summer. It's a stacked bill all around, with Citizen, Prince Daddy & the Hyena, and PHONY (aka Neil Berthier, who's been playing acoustic guitar and backing vocals in Joyce Manor's live band).

FORMAT FEST LINEUP

The Format Festival happens September 23-25 in Bentonville Arkansas, and the lineup includes Phoenix, The War on Drugs, Fuus Du Sol, Beach House, The Flaming Lips, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Khruangbin, Jungle, Herbie Hancock, Thundercat, Digable Planets, Jamila Woods, Fatboy Slim, Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul, The Comet is Coming, Genesis Owusu, and lots more. Head here for tickets and the full lineup.

LINDSTRØM

Norwegian dance artist Lindstrøm is playing Format Fest (9/23) and while in the US will hit Brooklyn for a show at Elsewhere Rooftop on September 25.

BLACK KIDS

Flordia indiepop group Black Kids are heading to the UK for a tour in September, and will stop in Brooklyn to play a warm-up show at Baby's All Right on September 4. Head here for all dates.

SIERRA HULL

Mandolinist and Sturgil Simpson bandmember Sierra Hull is on tour now, and has announced even more dates for the fall, including Pittsburgh, Burlington, Cincinnati, NYC (Mercury Lounge on 9/22) and more.

REMEMBER SPORTS

Remember Sports, who made one of the best punk albums of 2021, will be heading out on their first tour in nearly three years beginning in August. They'll play Philly, Brooklyn (Knitting Factory on 8/13) and Somerville, MA and will also head to Europe in the fall for their first tour there ever. Check out their full schedule.

DOJA CAT (TOUR CANCELED)

Doja Cat has cancelled tour dates, including festival appearances and her arena shows with The Weeknd, because she's about to have tonsil surgery.

IDK / MAVI

Fresh off releasing his new Kaytranada-produced EP 'Simple,' IDK has announced a tour with MAVI.

JOE PERA

Comedian Joe Pera's 2022 schedule includes the ”Summer in the Midwest and Rustbelt Tour,” and then the ”Fall Everywhere Else Tour," not to mention lots of Brooklyn shows.

SUMMER CONCERTS AT THE WELLS FARGO STAGE

Bowery Presents is putting on ”Summer Concerts at The Wells Fargo Stage” with free shows over 10 Wednesdays this summer.

CEREMONY

Ceremony are on tour supporting Turnstile with Citizen and Ekulu now, and they hit NYC together soon, on Monday (5/23) at Brooklyn Steel. Ahead of that, Ceremony have added a last minute, intimate late-night headlining show in Queens on Sunday.

COMEBACK KID

Comeback Kid have announced dates behind this year's 'Heavy Steps' and they're taking Misery Signals and END along for the ride too.