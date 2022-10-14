Tour news: Pond, Brainiac, Lakeyah, Weedeater, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

BRAINIAC (UK DATES WITH MOGWAI)

The surviving members of Ohio art punks Brainiac are reuniting for their most extensive touring since the death of frontman Timmy Taylor, having been tapped to open for Mogwai on their February UK tour. On their return, Brainiac will play a hometown show in Dayton, OH at Brightside on 2/24 with Dead Rider.

WEEDEATER

Say Weedeater: "We head out for a short jaunt with Telekinetic Yeti & Donnie Doolittle in November around Snowblind Festival in ATL with High On Fire, Corrosion Of Conformity and a bunch of awesome bands." Dates include a stop at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on November 16 with Glorious Depravity.

weedeater loading...

THE B-52'S

The B-52's are on their farewell tour -- they're in NYC right now -- and recently added a hometown show in Athens, GA.

RINGO STARR

Earlier this month, Ringo Starr cancelled a few of his Canadian shows after testing positive for Covid. He's now cancelled the remainder of his tour after testing positive again. He shared the news on social media, writing, "I’m sure you’ll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid the rest of the tour is off I send you peace and love Ringo."

LAKEYAH

Rapper Lakeyah has announced her No Pressure Tour, kicking off November 4 in Las Vegas, NV and then heading to Detroit, Houston, New York (Gramercy Theatre on 11/25), and Chicago. Dates wrap up in Los Angeles on November 30.

lakeyah tour loading...

POND

Australian groovy psych band Pond's North American tour starts November 28 in Washington, DC and from there hits NYC (Webster Hall on 11/29), Philly, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more. All dates are here and listen to their BBC sessions EP below.

attachment-pond-tour loading...

BECK DROPS OFF ARCADE FIRE TOUR

Beck has dropped off Arcade Fire's North American tour, which is still currently scheduled to begin later this month in Washington DC following allegations of sexual misconduct which surfaced against co-leader Win Butler. There has been no official statement from either Arcade Fire or Beck at this time, but numerous ticketholders have discussed receiving email notifications about the change on social media, and that Boukman Eksperyans will be taking Beck's place.

BOUNCING SOULS

After playing a couple of NYC-area shows over the past few months, Bouncing Souls have announced an intimate December headlining date in Brooklyn.

DAVID BOWIE FAN CONVENTION

Announced back in July, the David Bowie World Fan Convention's 2023 edition in New York (Terminal 5 on June 17 & 18) has now revealed its speakers.

THE MOLDY PEACHES / ADAM GREEN

The Moldy Peaches are reuniting to perform at the L.A. premiere of the Meet Me in the Bathroom documentary; Adam Green is playing the NYC premiere and has other dates.

BLEACHED

California rock duo Bleached just released a new single and have a few upcoming West Coast dates.

RIVERBY

Philly indie-punks Riverby are gearing up for some shows, including a Philly Music Fest show with Mannequin Pussy and Empath this Saturday (10/15), The Fest, a BrooklynVegan-presented Brooklyn show opening for Catbite and Bacchae at Saint Vitus on November 12, The Front Bottoms' Champagne Jam in Philly, and more.