Tour news: Porches, The Districts, Rotting Christ, Dashboard Confessional, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

PORCHES

Porches new album All Day Gentle Hold! is out this week, and they've just announced a 2022 tour that includes stops in Montreal, Chicago, Denver, Vancouver, Portland, Los Angeles (El Rey on 4/5), Austin, Nashville, NYC (Bowery Ballroom on 4/18), Boston and more. All tour dates are here.

MITSKI

Mitski came out retirement today, announcing a new single and a big tour, beginning in North America in February and March and heading overseas to Europe and the UK in April and May. North American dates include Atlanta, New Orleans, Dallas, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, NYC (Radio City Music Hall!), Philadelphia, Washington DC, Nashville, and more. We've got a presale for the entire North American tour.

SAMIA

Samia is wrapping up her fall tour now, and she'll head back out in January for another run of North American dates.

DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL

Dashboard Confessional have added four November dates, beginning with Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on 11/5 with Laura Jane Grace opening. The other shows are in Harrisburg, PA on 11/11, Waterloo, NY on 11/12 and Uncasville, CT on 11/13. Head here for all dates.

THE DISTRICTS

The Districts will release new album Great American Painting on February 4 via Fat Possum and you can check out new single "I Want to Feel it All" below. They've also just announced spring tour dates with Francis of Delirium and Vanillaroma, featuring stops in Pittsburgh, Columbus, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles (2/26 at The Lodge Room), Dallas, Toronto, Boston, DC, Brooklyn (4/14 at Warsaw) and more. All dates are here.

TRAVIS

British band Travis are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their third album The Invisible Band with a new reissue and a tour where they'll play the album in full.

PRIMITIVE MAN / BLOOD INCANTATION

Denver's supremely heavy sludge metallers Primitive Man and their psychedelic death metal neighbors Blood Incantation are teaming up for a tour together this December, with support varying by date from Sissy Spacek, Withered, Jarhead Fertilizer, Yautja, and Chepang.

DEVASTATION OF THE NATION TOUR (BORKNAGAR, ROTTING CHRIST, WOLFHEART, ABIGAIL WILLIAMS)

Borknagar have rescheduled the Devastation On The Nation Tour which will now happen in spring 2022 with Rotting Christ, Wolfheart, Abigail Williams, and a fifth band TBA. Dates begin April 21 in Berkeley and include stops in Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, SLC, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Brooklyn (Saint Vitus on 5/7), Nashville, Atlanta, Austin, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles (1720 on 5/22) and more. Head here for all dates.

ANAMANAGUCHI

Chiptune vets Anamanaguchi are gearing up for a tour, which begins at NYC's Webster Hall on October 10 with CFCF, HANA, Wavedash, and Harry Teardrop. Tickets for that show are still on sale, and we're also giving away a pair.

PIEBALD

Piebald will be playing a few Northeast shows in December: Lancaster, Northampton, Portsmouth, Brooklyn, and Boston. "It's never too early to get into the holiday spirit," they write. "That's why we're announcing these Xmas shows right now."

INNINGS FEST 2022

The Innings Festival will once again bring music and Major League Baseball together in Tempe Arizona on February 26 & 27 at Beach Park and Arts Park. They've just announced the lineup, which includes Foo Fighters, St. Vincent, Tame Impala, My Morning Jacket, and more.

BIG DADDY KANE / KRS-ONE VERZUZ BATTLE

The next live-from-New-York Verzuz is between hometown legends Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One and it takes place in Kane's home borough of Brooklyn on October 17 at Barclays Center.

GARCIA PEOPLES

Garcia Peoples will be on tour starting October 13 in Pittsburgh, and from there hitting Detroit, Chicago, St. Paul, Columbus, Philadelphia, Woodstock, New Haven and more. The band are also doing a four-show residency at Brooklyn's The Sultan Room.

HAZING OVER / OMERTA

Two of the best new metallic hardcore bands, Hazing Over and Omerta, will hit the road opening for Vended, whose lineup includes the sons of Slipknot members Corey Taylor and Shawn ”Clown” Crahan (and who sound a lot like Slipknot).

OKEECHOBEE FEST

Florida's Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival returns March 3-6, 2022, and the lineup features Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, Denzel Curry, Jungle, Gary Clark Jr., Ashnikko, Flying Lotus, Four Tet, Caribou, The Glitch Mob, Smino, Coi Leray, BIA, Washed Out, STRFKR, Twin Shadow, Ross From Friends, DUCKWRTH, and more.