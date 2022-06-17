Tour news: Post Malone, Ringo Starr, Brit Floyd, Marissa Nadler, Working Men’s Club, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

POST MALONE

Post Malone will be on tour this fall, and he's added more dates, including Madison Square Garden on October 13. He also plays MSG on 10/12, as well as shows at NJ's Prudential Center and Long Island's USB Arena. All dates are here.

BRIT FLOYD

Acclaimed Pink Floyd tribute act Brit Floyd are on tour now, and play Los Angeles' Greek Theater on Saturday (6/18), with shows on the horizon in San Diego, Stockton, Reno, Vancouver, Seattle, Boise, Montclair, NJ (Wellmont Theatre on 7/21), Cleveland, Columbus, Fort Wayne, Atlantic City, Long Island (The Paramount on 8/6), and more. Head here for all dates.

THE SMILE

Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner will embark on The Smile's first North American tour in November and December, and they've added more dates, including a third in NYC.

WHITNEY

Chicago's Whitney will release a new album, Spark, in September, with tour dates to follow.

MARISSA NADLER

Marissa Nadler will be on tour this summer, with shows throughout August and into September, including Chicago, Denver, Vancouver, Seattle, Vegas, L.A., Oakland, Boise, Austin, Nashville, and more. All dates are here.

attachment-marissa-tour loading...

VENOM INC / EYEHATEGOD / RINGWORM

Venom Inc, the Venom offshoot featuring founding Venom guitarist Jeff "Mantas" Dunn, vocalist/bassist Tony “Demolition Man” Dolan (who was in Venom in the late '80s and early '90s), and new drummer Jeramie 'Warmachine' Kling, have announced a tour with amazing support from sludge legends Eyehategod, metallic hardcore legends Ringworm, and Cult of Lilith.

RUSSIAN CIRCLES

Instru-metal greats Russian Circles will release their eighth album this August, and will tour for it, too.

RINGO STARR & HIS ALL-STAR BAND

Ringo Starr had to postpone the remainder of his spring tour as two All Starr Band members tested positive for Covid. New dates have now been announced, happening in September and including Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Philly, Atlanta, Richmond and more.

SPORTS TEAM

UK indie band Sports Team are following up their Mercury Prize-nominated debut with Gulp!, which will be out August 12. They'll be on tour in North America shortly after that.

WORKING MEN'S CLUB

Manchester band Working Men's Club will release their second album, Fear Fear, on July 15 via Heavenly, and they'll be in the US this fall to play Desert Daze Fest. Just before that they'll play two other shows: Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on September 26 and San Francisco at Rickshaw Stop on September 28. Check out the band's latest single:

SLOPPY JANE

Sloppy Jane will head out on the Madison Tour following their appearance at Desert Daze.

NELLIE MCKAY

Nellie McKay is on tour this summer, starting in NYC on July 31 at Blue Note before jumping to the West Coast and then across the Southwest. Head here for her tour schedule.

OVERMONO

UK dance duo Overmono released the Cash Romantic EP in April via XL, and will be heading out on their first North American tour.

FLUME

Fresh off playing Governors Ball, Flume has added two Brooklyn dates and a Boston show to his tour.

NILS FRAHM

Electronic composer Nils Frahm will release his new three-hour album Music For Animals -- four vinyl albums or three CDs -- in September, and will tour North America in 2023.

HOWARD JONES / MIDGE URE

New wave and synthpop vets Howard Jones and Midge Ure (Visage / Ultravox) start their tour tonight in Tulalip, WA, with stops ahead in Portland, San Francisco, Los Angels, Detroit, Toronto, Celevand, Boston, Philly, Atlanta, Dallas, and more. All dates are here.

BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD

UK band Black Country, New Road will be on tour in late summer, including a NYC show that's happening on Labor Day (9/5) at Bowery Ballroom. They've just added a 3 PM matinee the same day, and both shows are now sold out.

HOP ALONG

Hop Along are going on a summer tour in July, and they've added a new NYC date to it.