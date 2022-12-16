Tour news: Postal Service / Death Cab, Sister Nancy, Treefort fest, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

POSTAL SERVICE / DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE

More dates have been added to the Postal Service / Death Cab For Cutie tour, including second shows in Seattle and Washington, DC and a third in Berkeley. There are currently two NYC shows at Madison Square Garden on September 19 & 20. All dates are here.

SZA

Earlier this week, SZA announced her first-ever arena tour, with Omar Apollo opening, and now, due to presale demand, she's already added second dates in NYC and LA.

MAVI

Fresh off playing a Brooklyn release show for his great new album Laughing So Hard, It Hurts, North Carolina rapper MAVI has announced his first-ever headlining tour.

SISTER NANCY

Dancehall great Sister Nancy will be on tour in February for a week-long East Coast run, including DC, Brooklyn (Market Hotel on 2/4), and Boston. She's also got a Toronto show lined up for April.

HEAD AUTOMATICA

Head Automatica are back! The power pop band formed by Glassjaw vocalist Daryl Palumbo in 2003 haven't played live in over a decade, but they were just announced for Furnace Fest 2023.

TREEFORT MUSIC FEST 2023

Boise, ID's Treefort Music Festival has announced a bunch of new lineup additions for its 2023 edition, including Dinosaur Jr, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Whitney, Yaya Bey, Rayland Baxter, Rose City Band, and more. Check out new additions here and the full, current lineup is in the poster:

NEW COLOSSUS FESTIVAL

NYC's New Colossus Festival happens March 8-12 at venues all over the East Village and Lower East Side, and they've just announced more artists, including A Place to Bury Strangers, who will headline the Deadstrange showcase. There's also going to be a Kanine Records 20th Anniversary showcase with Beverly, Eternal Summers and a reunited The Depreciation Guild. Among the international artists added to the lineup are Bilk (UK), Demob Happy (UK), Grand Sun (PT), Kamikaze Nurse (CA), Low Island (UK), and Yndling (NO). Check out the full lineup and more details about New Colossus here.

R.A.P. FERREIRA

Fresh off releasing his great new album 5 to the Eye with Stars, R.A.P. Ferreira has revealed more touring plans for 2023. He had previously announced a West Coast/Southwest run with Eldon and AJ Suede (the latter of whom released four albums this year), and now he added an East Coast/Midwest leg with Eldon and Bright Boy.

JANET JACKSON

Earlier this week, Janet Jackson announced her 2023 "Together Again" tour with Ludacris, celebrating multiple milestones: her 50th anniversary in entertainment, the 25th anniversary of The Velvet Rope, the 30th anniversary of janet, and new music. She's added new dates in four cities, Hollywood, Atlanta, NYC, and Allentown, PA.

DUSTER / WIDOWSPEAK

Slowcore trio Duster and indie duo Widowspeak have announced a tour together for spring 2023.

FUTURE TEENS / MACSEAL

Future Teens and Macseal are teaming up for tour dates in early 2023: East Coast dates are in February and with Woolbright and Shallow Pools, including Brooklyn's Elsewhere Zone One on 2/24; West Coast dates are in March with Smidley and Same Side. Head here for all dates.

ONE STEP CLOSER / SOUL BLIND / LIFE'S QUESTION

Fresh off releasing their great new single "Dark Blue," melodic hardcore band One Step Closer have announced a headlining tour for January 2023. Support comes from the grungy Soul Blind and hardcore band Life's Question.

ROTTING CHRIST

Greek metal legends Rotting Christ have just surprise-released a new EP, The Apocryphal Spells, Vol. I, and also announced the headlining North American "Under Our Black Cult Tour" for 2023, with support from Carach Angren, Uada, and Gaerea.

SHEER TERROR

NYHC vets Sheer Terror have a couple January shows on the books, playing Reading, PA's Reverb on January 14, and Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on January 15 (with special guests TBA).

SUPERNOVA

Supernova International Ska Festival returns September 15-17, 2023 to the historic Fort Monroe in Hampton, Virginia, and today they've added four more bands to its lineup: The Suicide Machines, The Planet Smashers, The Toasters, and the Cherry Poppin' Daddies.

HAVE A NICE LIFE / FLENSER SHOWCASE

Earlier this week, The Flenser announced their 2023 NYC showcase with a joint set by Dan Barrett's projects Have A Nice Life and Giles Corey, as well as Midwife and Planning For Burial, happening at Bowery Ballroom on April 14. It quickly sold out, and now they've added a second night for April 15 at Bowery Ballroom with the same lineup.

BIG LAUGH / GEL

Milwaukee hardcore band Big Laugh have been coming up in the world lately, and now they've announced their debut album, Consume Me, due February 10 via Revelation Records.They'll also be touring next year with Gel.