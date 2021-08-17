Tour news: Preservation Hall Jazz Band, SAINt JHN, Bush / Stone Temple Pilots, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND

New Orleans' Preservation Hall Jazz Band will be on tour this summer and fall. They've got shows this weekend in Raleigh and Sugar Hill, GA with Tank & The Bangas, then they'll be in NYC to play the McKittrick Hotel on September 2, followed by two CT shows. They've also got dates in Park City, UT, Tampa, New Orleans, and San Francisco. All dates are here.

SAINT JHN

Rapper SAINt JHN, whose 2020 album While the World Was Burning featured Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and more, will be touring this fall, starting in Phoenix on October 19. The tour includes stops in Austin, Miami, Nashville, Cleveland, Detroit, Toronto, NYC (Terminal 5 on 11/10), Chicago, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles (Novo on 11/30) and more. Head here for all dates.

ROBERT GLASPER

Like he's done in previous years, Robert Glasper will mark October with a month-long "Robtober" residency at NYC's Blue Note Jazz Club. This year's, which is part of the venue's 40th anniversary celebration, actually runs for over a month, from October 1 to November 7, and he'll play 66 shows during those 33 nights.

BUSH / STONE TEMPLE PILOTS

Nineties Grunge hitmakers Bush and Stone Temple Pilots will be on the road together this fall for two weeks worth of shows starting September 30 in Mesa, AZ. From there they hi El Paso, Houston, New Orleans, Birmingham, Atlanta, Chattanooga, Franklin, Greensboro, Quapaw (OK), Brandon (MO), and Oklahoma City. All dates are here.

MOVE / BUGGIN / ZULU

Move, Buggin, and Zulu are three of the best newer hardcore bands around, so it's exciting that they're playing some shows together this fall. That includes Boston's Banshee Den on 11/19 with Peace Test, Ridgewood, NY's Trans-Pecos on 11/20 with Dog Breath, and a TBA Philly venue on 11/21 with the especially awesome lineup of Soul Glo and Action News (mem Jesus Piece, Nothing, Creepoid). Zulu (whose vocalist Anaiah Lei also drums in DARE) also just signed to Flatspot Records, who compiled their first two EPs for a new vinyl release. Along with that release came this new video:

VALLEY OF THE VAPORS FEST

Valley of the Vapors Fest takes place in Hot Springs, Ak on October 1 & 2 and features a lineup of psych-leaning acts including Psychic Graveyard, Holy Wave, Deeper, Ohmme, Various Blonde, Silver Synthetic and more. Head to their website for more info.

SILVER SYNTHETIC

In addition to Valley of the Vapors Fest, New Orleans' Silver Synthetic will be at Memphis's Gonerfest and Austin's Levitation in October. After that, they'll head out on a short tour, including stops in Nashville, Asheville, Atlanta, Raleigh, DC, Philly, Brooklyn (Union Pool on 11/12), Boston, New Hope, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Chicago, Milwaukee, Detroit, and Louisville.

KORN CANCEL/POSTPONE SHOWS

After postponing their Scranton, PA show on August 14 at the last minute due to "a confirmed COVID-19 case" in their camp, Korn have issued updates on their summer tour, and announced that frontman Jonathan Davis has tested positive for COVID. Some shows have been postponed while others have been canceled outright.

CIRCUIT DES YEUX

Having just announced her first album for Matador, Circuit Des Yeux also announced record release shows in Chicago and NYC.