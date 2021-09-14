Tour news: Primal Scream Screamadelica shows, The Slip, Rodney Crowell & more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

PRIMAL SCREAM

This year is the 30th anniversary of Primal Scream's classic album Screamadelica, but they're gonna wait till next year to properly celebrate. A full tour hasn't been announced but they will present Screamadelica live in Glasgow on July 1, Manchester on July 9 and London on July 16. While no North American dates have been announced, the band did reply with a peace sign to a query as to whether there would be. Fingers crossed.

MASTODON & OPETH

Mastodon and Opeth have announced their return to the road with a co-headlining US tour. Zeal & Ardor open the shows, which begin in Asheville in November, and hit Boston, Albany, NYC, Washington, DC, Nashville, Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Oakland, and more before wrapping up in Denver in December.

RODNEY CROWELL

Americana grea Rodney Crowell will be on tour soon in support of new album Triage. Dates include stops in Boston, NYC (City Winery on 10/14), PHilly, Cincinnati, Minneapolis, Chicago, Phoenix, Berkeley and more. All dates are here.

THE SLIP (BARR BROTHERS)

The Slip, the Boston trio of Brad Barr (guitar, piano, vocals) and Andrew Barr (drums), and Marc Friedman (bass guitar). broke up in 2012 -- Brad and Andrew lead the Barr Brothers these days -- but have played the occasional reunion show since and are getting back together for a Northeast tour in November, including stops in Burlington, Providence, Brooklyn (Brooklyn Bowl on 11/18 & 11/19) and Woodstock. All dates are here.

BIG EARS 2022 LINEUP

Having taken two years off due to the pandemic, Knoxville's Big Ears fest returns in 2022 and the lineup includes Low, Bonny Light Horseman, Yves Tumor, Moses Sumney, Bill Callahan, Sparks, Kim Gordon, Annette Peacock, Sons of Kemet, Animal Collective, Cassandra Jenkins, Angel Bat Dawid, Mary Lattimore, and more.

DARK THOUGHTS

Philly punks Dark Thoughts have a couple shows lined up in February, play Philly on 2/18, and Boston on 2/22. Before that they'll play NYC at Trans-Pecos on November 19 with Outskirts, Persona and The People's Temple.

THE WOMBATS

UK band The Wombats will release their new album Fix Yourself, Not The World, on January 7 via AWAL, and they've also announced a US tour that kicks off 1/20 in Washington, DC. The tour then hits Philly, NYC (Terminal 5 on 1/25), Boston, Montreal, Detroit, Chicago, Nashville, Houston, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles (2/25 @ The Wiltern) and more. Head here for all dates and watch the video for "Method to the Madness":

MONOLORD

Swedish doomers Monolord have announced a new album, Your Time To Shine, due October 29 via Relapse (pre-order). The band are also touring Europe and the UK this fall with Blackwater Holylight, and they'll come to the US in 2022 with Firebreather.

COCO (MEMBERS OF DIRTY PROJECTORS, LUCIUS, PAVO PAVO)

Maia Friedman (of Dirty Projectors, Uni Ika Ai), Dan Molad (of Lucius, Chimney), and Oliver Hill (of Pavo Pavo, Dustrider) have formed a new group called Coco, and will release their debut album on October 29. You can check out a couple track below. They've also announced live shows in Los Angeles (11/12 @ Zebulon) and Brooklyn (11/16 @ Union Pool).

STILL CORNERS

Still Corners, who released Last Exit back in January, will be on tour in 2022, with UK/EU dates in April, and U.S. dates in May and June.

INDIGO DE SOUZA

North Carolina artist Indigo De Souza released her very good sophomore album, and first for Saddle Creek, Any Shape You Take last month (order on opaque yellow vinyl). She's on tour supporting it now, including two sold out Brooklyn dates at Elsewhere Zone One on September 24 and Baby's All Right on September 25, both with Horse Jumper of Love, and she's just added some new dates.

THE ALLMAN FAMILY REVIVAL

The Allman Family Revival, the touring tribute to Gregg Allman, will hit the road for its fifth annual tour this fall. Led by son Devon Allman, the tour also features the Allman Betts Band, Robert Randolph, Donavon Frankenreiter, Lilly Hiatt, Cody & Luther Dickinson, Eric Gales, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Jimmy Hall, and Lamar Williams Jr. They will also be joined in select cities by Kenny Wayne Shepherd, G. Love, Samantha Fish, Alex Orbison, and Kenny Aronoff.

FAITH NO MORE & MR BUNGLE CANCEL SHOWS

Faith No More have cancelled their September and October shows, along with Mr. Bungle's set at Riot Fest. Mike Patton has issued a statement about the cancellations, reading, "Sorry to report that due to mental health reasons, I cannot continue with the currently scheduled Faith No More and Mr. Bungle dates. I have issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic that are challenging me right now. I don't feel I can give what I should at this point and I am not going to give anything less than 100 percent. I am sorry to our fans and hope to make it up to you soon. The bands' support me in this decision and we look forward to working through this in a healthy way."

FURNACE FEST

The belated 20th anniversary edition of Birmingham, AL's Furnace Festival, happening September 24-26 at Sloss Furnaces, has had a number of lineup changes to contend with, and now they've announced what they say is "one last artist announcement in what has been a challenging, unexpected twist in the journey towards presenting you with a complete 90-artist lineup."

SUNTITLE

NJ's Suntitle make big, anthemic, alt-rock-infused post-hardcore in the vein of Superheaven, Balance & Composure, Basement, etc, and that sounds up your alley, you'll probably want to hear their upcoming LP In A Dream, due November 12 via Know Hope Records. They'll also be on tour in October.

SPY

Bay Area hardcore band Spy will follow their buzzed-about 2020 debut EP Service Weapon with another new EP, Habitual Offender, on October 1 via To Live A Lie Records. Spy also have upcoming shows.

TV PRIEST

TV Priest will be in North America in 2022 on tour with A Place to Bury Strangers. Those are almost entirely West Coast dates, but before heading back home they'll stop in Brooklyn for a headline show at Union Pool on March 1.

MARISSA NADLER

Marissa Will be celebrating the release of her new album with a NYC release show in November.