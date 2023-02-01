Tour news: Psychedelic Furs, 100 gecs, Bryan Adams, Samia, Off With Their Heads, Liturgy, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS

The Psychedelic Furs have announced a tour of the southern US, running through late April and May with dates in PHoenix, Tucson, Dallas, Austin, Houston, New Orleans, Orlando, Miami and more. More info and all dates here.

BEYONCE

Beyonce has officially announced a world tour supporting her most recent album Renaissance, and the North American leg kicks off in July.

OFF WITH THEIR HEADS / SINGLE MOTHERS

Punk band Off With Their Heads have announced a North American tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of their album Home, which they'll play in its entirety. The tour also features Single Mothers and kicks off in May and includes a Brooklyn stop at The Meadows on 5/11. All dates are here.

LE TIGRE

Le Tigre’s first North American outing in 18 years now has a few more additional dates.

SAMIA / CHRISTIAN LEE HUTSON

Samia has added dates with Christian Lee Hutson to her upcoming tour, including an NYC-area show on April 23 at Asbury Lanes in New Jersey.

100 GECS

100 gecs have added a second NYC show to their upcoming tour with Machine Girl, going down on April 29 at Great Hall at Avant Gardner.

PINBACK

Pinback have announced their first tour in four years with Tera Melos offshoot Disheveled Cuss, who will also have Rob and Chris from Pinback in his band

LAURA STEVENSON

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of 2013's Wheel, Laura Stevenson will be playing the album in full on tour this spring. She'll be joined by Kayleigh Goldsworthy, Completions, and Oceanator. BrooklynVegan has a presale for all dates.

CONAN / THRA

UK doomers Conan will be touring the US with Phoenix sludgesters Thra on their way to Seattle's Northwest Terror Fest.

LITURGY/BIG|BRAVE

Heavy bands Liturgy and BIG|BRAVE have announced a North American tour together supporting both bands' upcoming new albums, kicking off in June and including stops in Montreal, Buffalo, Chicago, Fargo, Calgary (Sled Island fest), Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, more. Before this, BIG|BRAVE have European dates and all are here.

BNB BOWL 2023

New York hardcore festival BNB Bowl returns May 12 & 13 at Brooklyn Monarch, and the lineup includes Pain of Truth, Bulldoze, Merauder (with Minus on vocals), All Out War, Division of Mind, Death Threat (25th anniversary of original lineup), Bracewar, Naysayer, Restraining Order, Year of the Knife, End It, and more.

SOPHIE B. HAWKINS

Damn! Sophie B. Hawkins will be on tour this spring, including a stop on March 29 at City Winery in NYC.

BRYAN ADAMS / JOAN JETT

Bryan Adams has announced his 2023 "So Happy It Hurts" tour alongside Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The tour includes an NYC stop on June 9 at Madison Square Garden. Tickets go on sale Friday, 2/3, at 12 PM and all dates are here.

WESTERMAN

Westerman has announced a North American tour, his first in four years. It supports his newly-announced album An Inbuilt Fault.

TURNSTILE HEADLINING FURNACE FEST

Furnace Fest has announced Turnstile as their Saturday headliner, continuing to roll out the lineup for their 2023 edition.

FLO

Fast-growing UK trio FLO have announced their first-ever North American tour, which includes two NYC shows and their appearance at Sol Blume Festival in Sacramento.

CAROLINE

caroline, the eight-piece UK post-rock collective, have shared a handful of tour dates around the US, including their appearance at Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, TN.

SPY

Hardcore band Spy have shared tour dates for February and March, with select dates supporting Sunami, and others joined by World Peace and PeZ.

ECSTATIC MUSIC FEST

Ecstatic Music Festival has announced the lineup for its 2023 edition, which runs from February 3 - June 1 at Merkin Hall in NYC's Kaufman Music Center and includes Joe Rainey and Owls, WIlliam Tyler and Yasmin Williams, Moor MOther, Circuit des Yeux, and more.

THRICE

Thrice have announced a tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their classic album The Artist in the Ambulance, in which they'll be playing the album in full with support from Holy Fawn.

DEATH TO ALL

Death offshoot Death To All have added an NYC show to their previously-announced Individual Thought Patterns 30th anniversary tour. The show goes down on March 24 at Webster Hall, with support from Suffocation and Nukem.

GATES TO HELL

Louisville's Gates To Hell have a tour coming up, which includes their appearance at hometown LDB Fest. The tour will also feature Damnations Domain, Gored Embrace, and Morbid Visionz. Plus, they'll be opening Kruelty's Europe/UK tour.