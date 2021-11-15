Tour news: Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Journey / Billy Idol, Six Organs, more

PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS

Australia's Psychedelic Porn Crumpets will be in North America next spring with Acid Dad joining them on all dates. The tour kicks off April 26 in Dallas, includes stops at Atlanta's Shaky Knees, Nashville, DC, Philly, NYC (Le Poisson Rouge on 5/6), Montreal, Denver, Seattle, Vancouver, Los Angeles (The El Rey on 5/26) and more. Head here for all dates.

JOURNEY (DATES WITH BILLY IDOL / TOTO)

Journey have announced the Freedom Tour. The 40-date tour begins February 22 in Pittsburgh and pairs them with Billy Idol. Starting April 7 in San Francisco, Toto will take over the opening slot. Dates include NYC-area shows at Belmont Park's UBS Arena on 2/25 and Newark's Prudential Center on 2/27, and an L.A. show at The Staples Center on 4/5. All dates are listed here.

SIX ORGANS OF ADMITTANCE

Ben Chasny will take Six Organs of Admittance on the road in Spring 2022, with dates in Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Nashville, Louisville, St Louis, Los Angeles (Gold Diggers on 5/19), Merced (CA) and San Francisco. Full details are here.

FREE THROW

Free Throw were forced to postpone some of their 2021 tour dates, and they've announced new dates for those, as well as another round of shows, for January of 2022. Worst Party Ever and Camp Trash open all dates, and Bad Luck are also along as support on the first leg, and Charmer the second.

AMINÉ

Melodic rapper Aminé, who recently released ‘TWOPOINTFIVE‘, has announced the “Best Tour Ever,“ which has him out in early 2022 with Cochise, AJ Tracey, and 454.

TURNSTILE

Over the summer, Turnstile released their excellent new album Glow On and played some truly killer release shows, and now they've announced a lengthy headlining tour for 2022. It goes down in April and May and support comes from Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu, and Truth Cult, and they also play San Francisco and LA in February with Citizen, Coco, and Clair Clair.

DEVO

Devo were supposed to play NYC's Radio City Music Hall in September but that got postponed, and they've now announced the new date will be at The Rooftop at Pier 17. Get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan presale.

MAYHEM / WATAIN / MIDNIGHT

”The Sanguine Sodomy of North America” goes down in March and April.

WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE 2022

Welcome to Rockville fest have revealed its 2022 headliners.