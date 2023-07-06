Tour news: Pulp, Pom Pom Squad, Slow Pulp / Babehoven, Anastasia Coope, The Mavericks, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

POM POM SQUAD

Pom Pom Squad are staying busy this summer on tour, supporting Le Tigre, Poppy, PVRIS, and more. Before any of that, though, they'll play Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on July 20 for a Death of a Cheerleader two-year anniversary party with Mr. He and Cabrea Casey (DJ).

pom pom squad babys loading...

PULP

Britpop greats Pulp have added two more South American shows to their 2023 tour schedule, including their first-ever show in Uruguay. We'll still crossing our fingers for North American shows.

EVERYONE ASKED ABOUT YOU

Little Rock, Arkansas queer emo vets Everyone Asked About You are putting out a remastered discography comp on Numero Group and celebrating with a very rare NYC show.

THE MAVERICKS (DATES WITH DWIGHT YOAKAM & MORE)

Long-running country band The Mavericks are on tour this summer, including headline shows and dates with Dwight Yoakam. Among the headline dates: NYC's Beacon Theatre on July 28.

BAKER FALLS INITIAL LINEUP

Baker Falls, the new club in the former Pyramid Club space from Knitting Factory and Nick Bodor (Cake Shop), opens this month. The initial lineup includes Modern English, Lach's Anti-hoot, Sunflower Bean, Cumgirl8, and more.

PHILIP SELWAY (RADIOHEAD)

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has announced an NYC show supporting Strange Dance, his first solo album in nine years. It's his only date at the moment,

ANASTASIA COOPE

Brooklyn psych-folk artist Anastasia Coope hasn't released new music in a couple years but clearly something is up, as she's got a three-show hometown run starting this weekend. It begins Sunday (7/9) with a free show at Billy's Record Shop (the new store owned by Baby's All Right's Billy Jones at 113 Manhattan Ave); and continuing Monday (7/10) at Purgatory (675 Central Ave) with Chanel Beads and This is Lorelei; and Tuesday (7/11) at Public Records with Benoit Pioulard.

EAGLES / STEELY DAN

The Eagles have announced the first round of dates for their ”The Long Goodbye” farewell tour, which is with Steely Dan and includes Madison Square Garden and two other NYC-area dates.

SLOW PULP / BABEHOVEN

Slow Pulp and Babehoven will be on tour together this fall and have added a few more dates along the way, including a second night at Bowery Ballroom on November 4. (Their 11/1 Bowery show is sold out.) Head here for all dates.

slow-pulp-tour loading...

VENOM INC / SATAN / RINGWORM

Venom offshoot Venom Inc have announced the 'Better To Reign In Hell Part II' US tour, with support from fellow British metal legends Satan and metallic hardcore pioneers Ringworm.

SUN RA ARKESTRA

Sun Ra Arkestra have a few shows lined up this year, including a just-announced free one in Brooklyn.

--

Check our Tour Dates category for more.